Emmerdale fans demand Eli Dingle comeback as Jane Hudson hints at huge return

Emmerdale fans have demanded Eli Dingle make a return to the show after he was mentioned by his brother.

Eli was in the soap from 2006 until 2010 before he fled the village.

But now fans are demanding he makes a return.

Eli was last seen in 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale fans demand Eli Dingle return

Eli Dingle first appeared in Emmerdale back in 2006 and his four years in the village were anything but smooth.

He found himself involved in many different storylines including robbing the bookies with Marlon, getting engaged to Debbie Dingle and falling for Olena.

However Eli fled the village after robbing the B&B which led Eric Pollard to getting injured.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, January 5) Marlon was speaking to his colleague Naomi and brought up that he and his brother Eli use to up to all sorts of stunts.

Now fans are calling for Eli to make his way back to the village.

On Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page one fan wrote about Eli: “Yes he was funny, I wish they would bring him back.”

A second wrote: “Loved the character. He should come back.”

A third added: “Love Eli, bring him back.”

Another said: “He should come back.”

Fans want Marlon’s brother to come back (Credit: ITV)

Jane Hudson hints at huge return

It has not been revealed if Eli will ever return to the village.

However recently Jane Hudson did hint at a huge potential return.

At a recent press event Jane was asked if there are any returns coming in 2023.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media she said: “Ooh I can’t tell you, because I’m checking. We are doing June storylines at the minute and I had an idea the other day thought ‘Ah, our viewers would love that.'”

Who could it be?

Who would you like to see return?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Would you like to see Eli return to Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!