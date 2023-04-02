Emmerdale fans defend Samson Dingle after ‘personality transplant’

Emmerdale fans are defending Samson Dingle after his sudden ‘personality transplant’. The teenager was a kind-hearted, decent student up until about a year ago.

He had found a talent for hair and make-up and seemed on the path to a career. But then he was revealed as Amelia Spencer’s baby’s father and everything changed.

Emmerdale fans are backing Samson Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Samson became sullen, nasty and dropped all interest in his previous pursuits. More recently viewers have been watching him blackmail cousin Noah Dingle over baby Esther.

Noah exposed Samson last week. It led to Sam kicking his son out and the Dingle family turning their back on him out of disgust. However Lydia was one notable exception and she tried to get through to him.

But fans have a different view. They feel sorry for Samson with everything that’s gone on. And they are defending him over the backlash.

One fan said: “What I do like is he looks down at his family. Dingles are usually proud of their name and act by the code and stuff but Samson is a bit of a snob and doesn’t believe in any of that. It’s good to see a Dingle who doesn’t respect or care about the family tradition.”

A second said: “Would be a bitter pill to swallow really. The girl he really fancied hooks up with him at a party, then blanks him. Then enters a relationship with his cousin and then he finds out she is pregnant with his baby.

Samson appeared to have a major personality transplant in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans back Samson Dingle

“Doesn’t excuse the extent of his odious reaction though. Sam and Lydia being hyper enthusiastic about it probably didn’t help too much.”

A third said: “The problem I have is the complete change in his character. Samson was always a nice well-mannered lad but the writers have decided to completely change him into this vile person.”

Another backed him, insisting Samson is mourning for a life he could have had. They said: “Do you think the way Samson is acting right now is to do with him not wanting to get attached to the baby as at the moment he has no paternal instincts which means he does not have any feelings for Esther.

“I think his behaviour is because if he becomes too close to the baby then his future will change. And then he wont be able to do the things before the baby came along.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

