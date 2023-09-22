Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, September 21), Jacob visited Victoria at her house and confessed his feelings for her.

Victoria told Jacob that nothing could happen between them but clearly she had feelings for him too. She was then open to a kiss.

As some Emmerdale fans calls the plot disturbed and have branded it ‘Maya 2.0’, many viewers have defended Jacob and Victoria’s romance storyline.

Jacob went in for a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jacob confessed his feelings to Victoria

Last night, Jacob offered to pop round to Victoria’s and tell her that David would be late arriving for their night together.

However, he then ended up confessing his feelings to her, telling her that he’d been feeling that way for a while now.

Victoria told Jacob that nothing could happen between them as she used to date David, has a son and is too old for him. If she was five years younger and if the situation was different then she believes things could’ve worked.

Jacob then asked if kissing her would make her see things more clearly in which Victoria agreed that it might.

However, as Jacob went in for a kiss, David turned up. Victoria then had to make up an excuse, pretending that she wasn’t feeling well so that David would leave.

Fans have accused the soap of recycling storylines (Credit: ITV)

Some Emmerdale fans have blasted the Jacob and Vic plot

Some Emmerdale fans have blasted the Jacob and Victoria romance plot, suggesting that it’s very similar to the Jacob and Maya Stepney storyline.

It’s a bit weird that Jacob is again falling for another older woman who happens to be David’s ex.

One fan exclaimed: “What is it with this Jacob! Maya mark 2. He’s so emotionally immature but he thinks he’s the ultimate cool irresistible guy.. too delusional and persistent by far! Grow up Jacob… just weird!”

What is it with this Jacob!

Maya mark 2 🙄

He’s so emotionally immature but he thinks he’s the ultimate cool irresistible guy.. too delusional & persistent by far! Grow up Jacob..just weird ! #Emmerdale — Michelle (@MichZiff) September 21, 2023

I can understand why Matthew Wolfenden wanted to leave #Emmerdale the writing is DISGUSTING! Jacob suddenly being in love with Victoria is just Maya 2.0 at this point @Emmerdale — Ryan 🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@whiteryan30) September 20, 2023

What is Victoria Sugden playing at 🤔? She had got it right, the first time. Jacob Gallagher & her can't go there, because she was seeing his dad David Metcalfe who still has feelings for her. Jacob always wants David's women, weird. He did the same with Maya Stepney.#Emmerdale https://t.co/MCYfLx1uWa — PCeeG7❤🌹I Smoke🚬Love❤&Kindness🙏🏻 (@pceeg7) September 21, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer complained: “I can understand why Matthew Wolfenden wanted to leave Emmerdale, the writing is DISGUSTING! Jacob suddenly being in love with Victoria is just Maya 2.0 at this point.”

A third person said: “What is Victoria Sugden playing at? She had got it right, the first time. Jacob Gallagher and her can’t go there, because she was seeing his dad David Metcalfe who still has feelings for her. Jacob always wants David’s women, weird. He did the same with Maya Stepney.”

Some have have defended writers over the storyline (Credit: ITV)

However other Emmerdale fans have defended the soap

Not all fans have likened the storyline to Maya and Jacob’s relationship though. Some fans have actually defended the soap clarifying how this situation is nothing like the Maya one.

One fan defended comments that the storyline was ‘Maya 2.0’, writing: “It’s not Maya 2.0 seen as Jacob isn’t underage and there’s actually less of an age gap between Jacob and Victoria than there is between Victoria and David.”

In fact, Victoria is 29, while David is 41, meaning there are 12 years between them. Jacob is 20, meaning there are only nine years between him and Vic, so the age gap is smaller.

A second fan argued: “It’s a boring [bleep], lazy storyline but it’s not Maya 2.0 at all. Jacob was a 15-year-old child when Maya started grooming him. He is now a 20-year-old adult and Victoria hasn’t groomed him at all. There is a bigger age gap between her and David than there is her and Jacob. Despite this, it’s still a lousy move in Jacob and Victoria’s part.”

Another person noted the consensual age gap and wrote: “Hardly Jacob is 20, Vic is 29.”

“I know I’m probably wrong for saying this, but I want Victoria and Jacob to get together,” said one more.

