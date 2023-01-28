Emmerdale fans congratulate Harvey Rogerson as he celebrates huge achievement

Fans of Emmerdale have congrulated star Harvey Rogerson as he marks a huge achievement.

Harvey, who plays Leo Goskirk, shared the news on his Twitter account.

And fans rushed to send him praise.

Leo appeared in a brief scene ahead of Rhona and Marlon’s wedding last year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson celebrates great achievement

Harvey’s account, run by his mum, posted a picture of him holding a ‘star of the week’ certificate.

The caption read: “Proud of H this week… Learning all about looking after himself, making a stir fry and even trying the vegetables!”

Fans were thrilled for Harvey.

“Congratulations. Well done Harvey,” said one.

Another added: “Well done Harvey, that’s brilliant.”

“Turning into a proper chef,” said another.

A fourth said: “Wow H, great post, missed seeing you, your lovely happy smile is always welcome to see, take care.”

“Well Done Harvey. Proud of You,” said one more.

Leo last appeared in Emmerdale at Christmas time (Credit: ITV)

Leo Goskirk in Emmerdale

Harvey plays Leo Goskirk in Emmerdale.

Leo is Rhona and Marlon Dingle’s son.

Tests while Rhona was pregnant revealed the baby had Down’s syndrome and although initially unsure, Rhona decided to keep the baby.

She had left Marlon for his best friend Paddy at the time and the three of them agreed to bring up the baby together.

After her marriage fell apart, Rhona eventually found her way back to Marlon and they are now a family unit with Leo and his daughter, April.

Leo was last seen in scenes aired on Christmas Day.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Leo hasn’t been on screens as much recently.

How old is Leo in Emmerdale?

Harvey is 11 years old. He was born on February 12, 2011. Leo has also just turned 11 – he was born on May 30, 2011.

Harvey has been appearing in Emmerdale as Leo since 2014.

The actor was in the soap prior to this, as a guest at Leo’s birthday party, when the little boy was played by Harry Whittaker.

He began filling in when Harry was too ill to film or away and took over the role full time when Harry tragically passed away.

