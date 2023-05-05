Fans of Emmerdale have deemed Chas Dingle a ‘hypocrite’ following a comment on last night’s episode of the show. As she made a remark about how bad metal health shouldn’t affect one’s behaviour, fans were quick to condemn the pub landlady.

This came as Paddy queried Caleb moving into the Woolpack – pointing out that he, and others, actually know very little about the village newcomer. Chas was quick to take umbrage, telling Marlon that ‘mental health struggles are not an excuse for bad behaviour.’

Chas’s comments upset a number of viewers (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast ‘hypocrite’ Chas

As the exchange aired, fans were incensed by Chas’s comment. Some were quick to point out that Chas was hardly innocent of using past trauma as an excuse herself.

Others, meanwhile, recalled that she was the reason for much of Paddy’s recent torment, having cheated on him with Al Chapman. As the episode played out, viewers vented their anger on Twitter.

“Just caught up with Emmerdale and the cheek of Chas,” said one fan. “‘After what she put Paddy through, and she’s still behaving like the victim.”

“Really Chas? And what was the excuse you used for your bad behaviour? Oh yeah, that your mum was ill,” another pointed out.

“Yeah Chas. Let’s talk about bad behaviour,” said another, pointedly.

“LMAO at Chas saying that mental health isn’t an excuse for ‘bad behaviour,’ neither is your mother dying from cancer…” echoed a fourth.

“Not an excuse for bad behaviour Chas? You mean like [bleeping] another bloke behind your hubby’s back, yeah?” fumed another.

News of baby Reuben’s health struggle leaves Paddy reeling (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy struggles with his grief

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale sees Paddy struggling with his grief after hearing news of baby Reuben’s meningitis diagnosis. With Chloe’s newborn clinging on to life, Paddy finds himself recalling memories of his own daughter, Grace, who died shortly after birth.

In spite of their bickering over Caleb, Chas and Paddy did share a moment in last night’s episode. Learning of baby Reuben’s illness, the couple remembered their own daughter, and the pain that her death caused.

As Paddy struggles to contain his re-emerging grief, Chas attempts to console her now ex-husband. Will this be another setback in Paddy’s mental health journey?

