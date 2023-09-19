Emmerdale fans blast ‘embarrassingly stupid’ Cathy storyline as she plans to cure her PMDD

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, September 18), Cathy confided in April about her new plan to cure her PMDD symptoms.

After failing to secure an appointment with a specialist in America, Cathy conjured up another plan.

Emmerdale fans have now blasted the current Cathy storyline as ’embarrassingly stupid’ as she plans to cure her PMDD.

Cathy set her sights on Samson (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cathy wants to get pregnant

Last night, Cathy confided in April about taking Wendy’s bank card to pay for a consultation with an American specialist.

She wanted to have surgery to remove her ovaries but the transaction had been cancelled meaning that the appointment couldn’t go ahead.

April tried to discourage her but after Cathy eyed up Samson, she told April that she had another idea up her sleeve.

She then told April that she wanted to get pregnant as she’d read online that her PMDD symptoms would go for nine months.

There was a small chance that they would go completely, prompting Cathy to try and flirt with Samson to kickstart her plan.

Later on, Wendy found out that Cathy had stolen her bank card but she was completely unaware of Cathy’s new plan to cure her PMDD.

Fans can’t believe how ‘stupid’ Cathy’s being (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Cathy as ’embarrassingly stupid’

Emmerdale fans have now blasted Cathy’s ’embarrassingly stupid’ storyline as she goes to extreme measures to cure her PMDD.

One fan exclaimed: “This Cathy storyline gets more stupid and desperate every day!!”

This Cathy storyline gets more stupid and desperate every day!! #Emmerdale — OFFICIAL GFFCONTWITCH X FS22 (@gffcontwitch) September 19, 2023

#Emmerdale @emmerdale

Meanwhile…new levels of stupidity are reached in the Dales as Cathy decides that pregnancy is the solution to her medical condition.

Is this the BEST you can come up with??#EastEnders is busy whopping your backsides in the soap stakes.

DO BETTER. PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/4ituDJ04XG — Satwant Bee (@SatwantBee) September 18, 2023

Cathy hanging out with Samson, hoping he knocks her up. This storyline is getting even more embarrassingly stupid #Emmerdale — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) September 18, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “Meanwhile…new levels of stupidity are reached in the Dales as Cathy decides that pregnancy is the solution to her medical condition. Is this the BEST you can come up with?? EastEnders is busy whopping your backsides in the soap stakes. DO BETTER. PLEASE.”

A third Emmerdale fan complained: “Cathy hanging out with Samson, hoping he knocks her up. This storyline is getting even more embarrassingly stupid.”

Cathy gets her hopes up (Credit: ITV)

Will Cathy learn to accept her PMDD?

Tonight (Tuesday, September 19), Cathy is thrilled and gets her hopes up when Samson flirts back with her.

But, as things seem to be going her way, will Cathy learn to accept her PMDD? Or, will she continue with her plan to get pregnant?

