Emmerdale fans all giving same praise for Mary scenes in aftermath of her photo leak

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, July 20), Mary let her anger out as emotions were high after her private photo was leaked.

Kim visited her and tried to help her get through the upset she was experiencing.

Now, Emmerdale fans have praised the soap for Mary’s scenes in the aftermath of her photo leak.

Kim supported Mary (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim supported Mary

Viewers will know that Faye recently leaked a private, nude photo of Mary to everyone in the village.

Mary was humiliated and ran out of the Woolpack, feeling vulnerable now that everybody had seen the photo.

Faye had been arrested for the blackmailing but had still somehow leaked the photo.

Last night, Mary couldn’t face going out and seeing everyone. However, Kim turned up at her house and saw her through the window.

Kim then asked Mary how she felt about the photo leak which got Mary fired up.

She then took her anger out at everyone – including Kim – as she got everything off her chest.

After, Kim told Mary that she needed to go out and hold her head up high.

In the Woolpack, Mary struggled to face everyone but after speaking to Marlon she was determined not to let Faye get to her anymore.

Fans love Kim and Mary (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise soap for Kim and Mary friendship

Emmerdale fans have praised the soap for Kim and Mary’s scenes in the aftermath of the photo leak. They love their friendship and are branding it ‘one of the best things about the show.’

One fan wrote: “Whoever decided to have Mary be friends with Kim is a [bleep] genius”

Another person added: “Mary and Kim have a great friendship, it’s one of the very few good things about Emmerdale”

Mary and Kim have a great friendship it’s one of the very few good things about #Emmerdale — L 💫 ♊️ (@TVMusings22) July 20, 2023

I know we complain a lot about #Emmerdale on here but Mary and Kim's friendship is one of the best things about the show. Love it. — Owen (@itzzzo_) July 20, 2023

I could watch a whole episode of just Kim and Mary #Emmerdale — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) July 20, 2023

A third Emmerdale fan tweeted: “I know we complain a lot about Emmerdale on here but Mary and Kim’s friendship is one of the best things about the show. Love it.”

A fourth person commented: “I could watch a whole episode of just Kim and Mary”

Can Mary get through this? (Credit: ITV)

Can Mary get through this tough time?

Mary’s got a good support network around her and has a great friend in Kim.

After the initial humiliation of Faye’s awful actions wear off, can Mary get through this tough time? Can her loved ones help her?

