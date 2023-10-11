Over in Emmerdale, Mack, Chloe and Charity are in a life or death situation as they struggle to survive a clifftop car accident.

Mack managed to escape the car and help either Charity or Chloe to safety.

However, a new Emmerdale theory now suggests that Mack will die in a huge car accident twist.

Mack managed to escape out of the car (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack escaped the car wreck

Last night (Tuesday, October 10), Mack and Chloe started on a car journey to Scotland.

However, Chloe then offered Charity a lift as she saw her broken down at the side of the road.

Secretly knowing about Mack and Charity’s one-night-stand, Chloe planned on getting her revenge by dropping them off in the middle of nowhere.

However, she didn’t get to do this as they all suffered a car accident that found them teetering on the edge of a cliff.

Mack managed to escape the vehicle and hold it back, whilst Charity and Chloe regained consciousness.

As the car started to slide, both Charity and Chloe reached out for Mack’s hand. Mack then grabbed onto one of them.

A new fan theory reckons that Mack isn’t out of the woods yet (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Mack to die in huge twist?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that, despite escaping the car, Mack hasn’t escaped death.

The theory predicts that Mack’s death will be delayed and that he’ll die from internal bleeding.

I think we could have a shock delayed death, Mack dying with internal bleeding from the car holding #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) October 10, 2023

On X, a fan tweeted: “I think we could have a shock delayed death, Mack dying with internal bleeding from the car holding.”

But, could Mack end up dead from the car accident despite escaping the wreckage?

Will Mack end up dead? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Mack end up dead?

As it stands, Mack looks to be safe as Charity and Chloe both relied on him to save them.

However, this is Soapland meaning that anything could happen during the rest of Super Soap Week.

But, will Mack’s death be a delayed one? Will he die due to internal injuries just when we think he’s in the clear?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

