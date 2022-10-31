Liv looking shocked and crying in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Liv Dingle is still alive in shock twist, says fan theory

One fan thinks there could be a twist coming

By Charlotte Rodrigues

An Emmerdale fan theory has suggested that Liv Dingle faked her death in a shocking twist.

A couple of weeks ago, Liv was killed in the huge storm that hit the village.

However one fan thinks that Liv could actually still be alive and she faked her death to get away from Sandra and Terry.

Liv died after being crushed by a caravan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liv Dingle’s death

Earlier this month a huge storm hit the village, leaving many villagers injured.

Harriet Finch was killed after an accident on a quad bike.

Meanwhile Liv and Vinny were on their way to the pub when Liv was hit by a caravan.

The caravan pinned her down and when paramedics arrived, her brother Aaron, his stepdad Paddy and Liv’s husband Vinny were told that the caravan was the only thing keeping Liv alive.

They all said their goodbyes and Liv died with Vinny by her side.

However fans think there could be more to the story.

Emmerdale Terry menaces Liv
Terry came after Liv after she Sandra was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory suggests Liv Dingle is still alive in shock twist

Just a few months ago, Liv discovered that her mother, Sandra, was trying to steal her money.

Sandra had been working with a man named Terry so they could get their hands on Liv’s money.

After Sandra was arrested, she came to see Liv warning her that Terry was dangerous and now the police were involved, he would come after her.

Sandra was right and Terry ended up breaking into Liv’s home and attacking her.

Vinny standing over Liv's coffin Emmerdale
Fans think Liv could still be alive (Credit: ITV)

Liv hit her head after Terry pushed her and ended up in hospital. However she recovered.

But now one fan is wondering if Liv faked her death during the storm so Sandra and Terry would believe she is dead and wouldn’t come after her again.

One fan wrote: “So hear me out… I know Liv in #Emmerdale is probably definitely dead… but what if she’s still alive?”

They continued adding: “She could have been worried about Sandra coming back for more, so she faked her death and only told Vinny and Aaron.

“Then when they go to see the body passed her wedding ring back to Vinny to complete the ruse.

“Probably wrong, but a theory I’m holding onto anyway.”

What do you think of this theory?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

