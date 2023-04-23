Emmerdale star Emma Atkins reveals soap bosses were ‘forced to scrap raunchy scene’

Emmerdale stars Emma Atkins and Lawrence Robb have revealed how bosses scrapped an on-screen sex scene they filmed. The on-screen couple’s racy scene was apparently banned by soap bosses for being too “raunchy”.

Charity Dingle actress Emma and Mackenzie Boyd star Lawrence have revealed they filmed a racy scene that should have been in last week’s episodes. Instead they revealed to Loose Women how the scene didn’t pass compliance for a pre-watershed time slot.

The sex scene was cut by Emmerdale bosses (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know the couple recently tied the knot in the soap. And despite Mackenzie keeping a horrible secret from Charity, the wedding finally happened.

But before they managed to get to the church, things took a turn. Their A-Team themed last night of freedom ended in them being denied their freedom.

The pair decided to take full advantage of the hired van. Pulling up at the side of the road, they dragged themselves into the back for some afternoon delight.

Emma Atkins on Emmerdale sex scene

However they were then interrupted by PC Swirling. But it has now been revealed that the scene was changed. Originally the police officer was due to catch them with the van vigorously shaking. But bosses called time on the scene.

Denise Welch asked the pair: “You were doing a rather raunchy scene for soap opera, pre-watershed, and you were pretending to do jiggy-jigs in the back of a van and the van was rocking so much they can’t show it?”

To make the scene work the pair teamed up with the owner of the van. All three of them were instructed to shake the van to mimic a particularly vigorous love making session for the couple.

The Emmerdale stars have revealed backstage secrets (Credit: ITV)

But obviously things didn’t go to plan. And bosses had a bombshell for them. Emma explained: “So the guy who owned the van, he was shaking it. We all got told to just shake the van so then we went for it.”

However the scene was all for nothing. As they continued to shoot, they were told to stand down.

Replacing the close up shot of the van’s shaking, they were ordered to shoot it from a wider angle to make it less obvious. Emma added: “The director came over and went: ‘Compliance have said no’. So they had to do a huge wide shot from the field.”

