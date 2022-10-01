Emmerdale pals Danny Miller and Adam Thomas are close friends as well as former colleagues on the soap.

The Emmerdale buddies, 31 and 34 respectively, have featured many times on each other’s social media, confirming their strong bond.

And Adam was a huge source of support for Danny when 2021’s King of the Jungle took part in I’m A Celebrity.

However, Adam has previously revealed the pair’s surprise connection that is separate to their friendship.

And it turns out it goes beyond their soap association, too – with a family link that goes back years.

Danny Miller was crowned King of the Castle last year (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale: Danny Miller and Adam Thomas’ friendship

The Aaron Dingle and Adam Barton actors shared many scenes together during Adam’s nine-year run on the soap.

He was part of the ITV series between 2009 and 2018.

And they are reunited on screen this weekend (October 1) as they appear on The Hit List, playing against Judi Love and Charlene White.

However, the history behind their family attachment was brought to light on Instagram as Danny was in Gwrych Castle for his reality TV stint.

Danny Miller and Adam Thomas enjoying a night out (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam on meeting Danny

Sharing a snap showing them and two other men around a table with fans, Adam gushed at the time about his fondness for his mate.

He wrote in the post’s caption: “You know when you just wish someone well in life and want them to do well and be happy… that’s the love I have for this man!”

Adam went on: “When you just meet someone and you instantly know, they’re gonna be in your life forever? Well that’s what it was like meeting Dan.”

He also explained the connection between the other people in the photo with them. They are Vince, Danny’s dad, and Adam’s late father Dougie.

Stars’ surprise family connection

Adam continued: “Little did we both know our dads we’re old pals and because of our friendship it brought them back together again!

Moments like this you cherish forever.

Just a couple of months earlier, before Danny was announced for I’m A Celebrity, Adam shared another pic of them meeting up… with more soap pals in tow.

The besties were joined by Adam’s brother – and ex Corrie fave – Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher.

And Adam highlighted how close they all are by referring to them all as “family”.

He wrote: “Some people you meet in life… and you know from day one who will be there from start to finish… The best bit of it is… we haven’t even finished yet… we just getting started!

“It ain’t a friend thing it’s family.”

The Hit List is on at 5.40pm on BBC One on Saturday October 1.

