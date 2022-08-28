Emmerdale couples that need to call it quits

Emmerdale isn’t known as a place where happiness rules.

The village is backed up with miserable couples just waiting for a storyline to put an end to their suffering.

And here are some couples who need to split – immediately.

Chas has betrayed Paddy for the final time if we have anything to do with it (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Paddy

It’s enough now, thank you, Emmerdale bosses.

Chas has been, quite frankly, utterly vile to Paddy Kirk ever since she met him.

But now she’s having an affair with the man who quite literally destroyed her entire life – and it’s just too much.

Paddy deserves so much more, and so do viewers.

Kerry and Al make absolutely no sense as an Emmerdale couple (Credit: ITV)

Al and Kerry

He’s a nightmare and she’s a killer – and both should be packed off forthwith.

Neither of them have a single redeeming quality, and yet together it’s literally worse.

They are dreadful characters in a dreadful couple that make the phrase ‘gruesome twosome’ seem woefully inadequate.

Kim and Will are hardly a match made in heaven (Credit: ITV)

Will and Kim

On some level this should work – they are both ex-cons, both morally dubious and both live in Emmerdale.

But that’s about where it all ends because clearly the brilliant and terrifying Kim Tate would not settle for a dim mechanic.

Perhaps she was at that poisoned brandy for a lot longer than we all thought?

And now we must suffer through a wedding when we all know that Kim deserves someone much more interesting.

Vanessa and Suzy just do not work (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa and Suzy

What first attracted the neurotic vet to the cocaine-addled party planner?

Was it the big cake she was randomly carrying around the village with neither a party nor bakery in sight?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Or perhaps it’s the endless drama and complete lack of chemistry between them?

Just give it up now.

