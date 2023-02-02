Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares devastating news as fans declare they’re ‘so sorry’

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has put the brakes on her “dream” of selling handcrafted toys on her online store.

The actress kickstarted her business, Nordi Babi, back in 2020, just before she decided to leave the ITV soap.

The store sells a variety of Scandinavian-inspired children’s toys.

However, Charley was devastated to announce that she’s now been forced to close down her business.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares devastating news

Charley is best known for playing Debbie Dingle on Emmerdale.

She hasn’t been seen in the village since 2021 after leaving to find a garage manager in Scotland.

However, after leaving the soap two years ago, the actress has been busy selling a range of handcrafted toys on her store Nordi Babi.

But now her online store has been hit with bad news as she was forced to close it down due to other work commitments.

So sorry to hear you’re closing this business.

She explained that she simply couldn’t find the time to run her dream store the way that she sees fit.

Taking to the Nordi Babi Instagram, Charley announced the devastating news.

She wrote: “We’re closing. We’ve loved this journey so much but we just don’t have the time to run it the way we want.”

The Emmerdale star added: “There’s a 40% closing down sale. Thank you for your support, it’s been the most amazing journey with you all.”

Fans were sorry to hear that Nordi Babi was closing down and took to the comments to share their support.

One fan wrote: “So sorry to hear you’re closing this business. You have some wonderful toys in this site. I’ve ordered before from you and have just ordered some other bits. Thank you.”

Someone else added: “Some gorgeous resources for them very important early years. So sorry you are closing.”

Another said: “Love your styler, gutted you won’t be sticking around, wish you the best of luck.”

