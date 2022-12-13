Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares details of car smash: ‘Can’t believe the damage’

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has shared news of a car accident which left her car wrecked and the actress “[Bleeped] off”.

Charley, who played Debbie Dingle on Emmerdale, explained what had happened in a social media post.

She had been parking her car when calamity struck.

Charley played Debbie Dingle on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Charley Webb crashes her car

Charley shared details of the crash via her Instagram account.

She posted a picture of the accident to her Instagram stories with the caption: “Good morning to ME. Just bashed my car into a post and this was the result.”

She then shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she clarified what had happened, and that no-one was hurt in the accident.

Charley shared details of the crash on her Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram)

Charley said: “The car, yes, really annoying. I was driving into a space, I wasn’t even driving fast, if I’d have been driving more than like two miles an hour, it probably would have taken the whole bonnet off.”

She went on to describe her mood at the incidnent.

“Can’t believe the damage that it’s done. Anyway, no one was hurt. That’s the main thing. But it’s just really [bleeped] me off!”

She continued: “Loads of stuff has gone wrong today. I need to just go to bed and just get back up tomorrow because today is not my day.”

Debbie left the village in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Why did Charley Webb leave Emmerdale?

Charley played Debbie Dingle on the soap from 2002 to 2021.

She left the soap last year to concentrate on other projects.

At the time, it was believed that Debbie would return to the village eventually.

However, this was later revealed to be extremely unlikely.

A statement from a source said to The Sun: “”Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back.

“The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.”

Why did Debbie leave Emmerdale?

Debbie initially left the village for Scotland, in 2019.

She returned in 2020, and revealed that she’d been sleeping with Priya Sharma’s fiancé, Al Chapman.

Debbie and Priya concocted a plan to steal money from The Hop and frame Al for the crime.

However, when Charity ruined the plan, Debbie decided to return to Scotland with dad Cain.

Cain later came back to the village without Debbie.

She has not been seen on the soap since.

