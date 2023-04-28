Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale saw Cathy Hope and dad Bob make a momentous decision about the future, following a spiralling mental health crisis. Is Cathy leaving the soap for good?

Cathy has had a tough week – learning that she is ineligible to sit her exams this year following her diagnosis with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder. After getting drunk with Marshall, she appeared to walk out on her family.

She returned home in tonight’s episode (April 28), but apparently not for long. Is Cathy set to permanently leave Emmerdale?

After a tough week, Cathy walked out into the night (Credit: ITV)

Missing Cathy leaves Bob and Brenda panicked

As the episode began, Cathy was still missing after walking out on her family the previous night. Discovering Cathy gone, Bob and Brenda set out in search of the troubled teenager.

Later in the episode, Brenda discovered that Cathy had packed an overnight bag and taken all of her things with her. Just as Brenda was about to call the police, Cathy returned home. “I needed some time alone, I thought it would help,” she told Brenda, revealing that she’d gotten a bus to Leeds.

She may have come back, but Cathy was still determined to leave. As she was reunited with her dad, Cathy told him that she wanted to leave the village.

After returning home, Cathy revealed the severity of her PMDD symptoms (Credit: ITV)

Cathy reveals Emmerdale exit plan

She revealed that she now planned to go to the Lake District, where her half-brother Scott lives. She told Bob and Brenda: “The thing is, I want to go to the Lakes to see Scott. Now. On my own.”

I want to go to the Lakes to see Scott. Now. On my own.

After having learned that she would be ineligible to sit her exams due to having missed too much school work, she said: “I’m not sitting my exams, I can’t stay here. Everyone’s waiting for me to break down or freak out.”

Bob was reluctant, but seemed to relent. “It’ll be so much less stressful up there. Heath can concentrate on his exams,” Cathy assured him.

Spoilers for next week’s episodes have revealed that Cathy will be leaving (Credit: ITV)

Is Cathy Hope leaving Emmerdale for good?

Spoilers for next week’s episodes have revealed that Bob ultimately gives his blessing for Cathy to leave the village. As everyone says a tearful goodbye to Cathy, Bob realises that he’s being the best possible father by giving her the space that she needs.

Emmerdale has confirmed to Entertainment Daily that Cathy’s exit is not permanent – and that she will be back in future. Can she get the space she needs at the Lakes with brother Scott?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!