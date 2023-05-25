Emmerdale fans predict Bob and Bernice will be exposed as she confides in ‘gob almighty’

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that Bob and Bernice are to be exposed after she confessed their almost-kiss to the village ‘gob almighty’ last night (May 24).

This week’s episodes of the soap saw Bob and Bernice grow close, rekindling their friendship over a bottle of wine. However, as they reflected on their friendship, things grew unexpectedly intimate between the pair.

After one too many glasses of wine, Bernice leaned in for a snog (Credit: ITV)

Bob and Bernice almost kiss as chemistry fizzes

As Bob remarked on how he’d always considered Bernice to be attractive, their chemistry simmered over – and Bernice leaned in for a kiss. Growing flustered, Bob withdrew and fled the room.

Consumed with guilt, the next few days saw Bob trying to make things right with his own partner, Wendy. In last night’s episode, he attempted to take her out on a bird watching trip, but was foiled by Doctor Liam – who called Wendy into work.

Meanwhile, Bernice confided in sister Nicola about her steamy moment with Bob. Some viewers thought that this may have been a mistake – predicting that their secret may now be exposed.

Bob immediately regretted his moment with Bernice… but will the news spread? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Bob and Bernice gossip to spread

Writing on Twitter as last night’s episode aired, the soap’s fans shared their theories. Many felt that it was a mistake for Bernice to confide in Nicola and Brenda, two of the village’s most notorious gossips.

“Big mouth Bernice confides in big mouth Nicola, what could possibly go wrong?” one viewer asked, sarcastically.

Big mouth Bernice confides in big mouth Nicola, what could possibly go wrong #emmerdale — AdamBede2 (@Bede2Adam) May 24, 2023

“Bernice if you want something spreading (apart from Bob) tell Brenda, closely followed by Nicola,” said another.

#Emmerdale 😳 Bernice if u want something spreading apart from Bob 😏 tell Brenda closely followed by Nicola 🤪🤷‍♂️ — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) May 24, 2023

“That’s right Bernice, tell gob almighty…” a third fan wrote.

Thats right bernice tell gob almighty…..#emmerdale — pnejonno21 OBE (@MickJohnPNEFC) May 24, 2023

Will Nicola – or Brenda – spread news of Bob and Bernice’s almost-liaison? And if so, how will this news affect Wendy – who has already cheated on Bob, with Doctor Liam?

Bernice told Bob to prove to Wendy that he cares about their relationship (Credit: ITV)

Guilt-ridden Bob tries to make things right

Last night’s episode saw Bob struggling with his sense of guilt. As he did so, Bernice urged him to concentrate on his relationship with Wendy, which is currently going through a rough patch.

Little do either of them know, but Wendy is hiding her own secret – having cheated on Bob with Liam. She tried to end things with the Doctor, but gave in to passion again at the surgery.

Will Bob almost cheating with Bernice be the excuse Wendy needs to leave him for Liam?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!