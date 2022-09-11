Emmerdale autumn preview: 5 massive spoilers

Emmerdale is lining up a massive autumn this year filled with drama.

The ITV soap will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October and they have pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable one.

Here’s what you can expect from it…

Emmerdale is planning a major stunt for the 50th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

1. Major stunt

Bosses at the ITV soap are lining up an incredible stunt for the Emmerdale 50th anniversary.

They have revealed it will be a dramatic windstorm – but there will be a set piece.

While they won’t tell us exactly what it is – they have hinted at it by revealing that it is something only Emmerdale could pull off due to its setting.

Sounds intriguing!

Kim Tate will take centre stage in the autumn storylines (Credit: ITV)

2. Kim and Will’s wedding

Nothing says big soap surprise like a major wedding.

And what better social occasion than the nuptials of the legendary Kim Tate to take place – even if it is to Will Taylor.

The millionaire has been busy ensuring that everything goes perfectly – but will it be ruined by the return of her thought-dead son Jamie?

Aaron is returning to the village for the autumn (Credit: ITV)

3. Three big returns

Emmerdale fans can rest assured that they will get three big treats in the form of some fan favourite returns this autumn.

The biggest will see Danny Miller return as Aaron Dingle for a short stint.

And he will be joined by Elizabeth Estensen as Diane Sugden, and Amy Walsh as Tracy Metcalfe.

All three will be back temporarily.

Amelia is due to give birth during the big storm (Credit: ITV)

4. Amelia gives birth

The teenager might have been in the dark about being pregnant for months – but she’s about to get a rude awakening.

Bosses have confirmed she will give birth during the 50th anniversary month in October.

And let’s just say as the big storm hits she’ll be in desperate need of hot towels.

But will she survive her ordeal?

Faith Dingle will take her final bow from Emmerdale next month (Credit: ITV)

5. Faith Dingle’s death

It will be nothing short of utterly heartbreaking when Faith takes her last breath next month.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

The beloved character has valiantly tried to live every moment to its fullest since she was told she had terminal cancer.

Reuniting with son Cain, bonding with daughter Chas – and fighting to make every moment count, Faith will be missed in the village.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!