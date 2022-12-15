Emmerdale: April Windsor to fall pregnant in shock new storyline, according to fan theory

Fans of Emmerdale think that April Windsor will become pregnant in a new plot.

April is the daughter of Marlon Dingle and recently she had a crush on Arthur Thomas.

However after Arthur rejected her and she was left upset.

April had a crush on Arthur (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: April and Arthur

Recently Cathy realised that April had a crush on Arthur.

She told Arthur in the hopes they would get together, but Arthur told April he wasn’t interested in her like that and just wanted to be friends.

This week April asked Arthur if he wanted to come over for dinner but he snapped at her saying she needed to find someone her own age.

Later Arthur came out as gay to his mum’s best friend Nicola, but her stepson Elliot overheard.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 14) Mary teased April about her crush on Arthur and April got annoyed saying that Arthur told her he wasn’t interested before storming off.

Arthur recently came out as gay (Credit: ITV)

Mary then said April had entered the “stroppy teenage faze.”

Later April went to ask Arthur if they could talk but he said he left his gloves on the bus.

Cathy told April she just needed to give him some time to let him realise he liked her.

But Elliot told April that she’s not Arthur’s type because he’s gay.

When Arthur came back, April said Elliot thought he is gay.

April and Cathy reassured him that it was fine if he is gay but he ran off.

Fans think April will end up pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict teen pregnancy plot for April Windsor

Later April came home in tears and told Marlon, Rhona and Mary that Arthur came out as gay.

April said she had been following Arthur around as a “lovesick puppy” and feared she made things worse for him.

Rhona tried to reassure her April said she accepted she would never be his girlfriend, but was glad they would still be friends.

However fans are convinced that April will end up end up going off the rails and become pregnant.

Wait Mary if April has entered the stroppy teenage age does that mean it won’t be long until she’s either turned into a nasty character or there’s another teenage pregnancy storyline? #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) December 14, 2022

Good old April no little miss goody two shoes. So now she’s gone rouge it’s going to be teenage pregnancy turn to drink or drugs maybe all three #Emmerdale — Johnboy710💎 #DGaF and Bar (@Johnboy710Fble) December 14, 2022

What do you think?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!