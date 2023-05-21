An Emmerdale and EastEnders legend is joining Death in Paradise. Patsy Kensit has signed up to be the latest guest star on the hit BBC series.

Last seen in EastEnders, Patsy quit the soap after a short stint playing dying Lola Pearce’s mother. Before that she was best known for her iconic role as Sadie King in Emmerdale.

Patsy Kensit has signed up for Death in Paradise according to reports (Credit: Splash)

According to The Sun, the actress, who is engaged to property tycoon Patric Cassidy, spent two weeks filming in Guadeloupe. An source said: “Patsy will play a posh totty in the drama and was in her element as she filmed in the Caribbean.

“Her calendar has been jam-packed with EastEnders and wedding planning.” Patsy recently admitted she was desperate to return to EastEnders after enjoying her experience there.

She told The Sun: “It felt like winning the lottery to be offered this part. I would love it if my character Emma had a bigger role in the future.”

Death in Paradise signs soap legend

Patsy added: “I already miss filming. I would absolutely consider a return — it would be wonderful.” It came just weeks after Patsy shared a couple of photos of herself wearing sunglasses and holding a suitcase as she prepared to jet off for a holiday in the sun.

In the post, Patsy revealed that she had finished filming her role in EastEnders. She also shared that she has been suffering from a severe chest infections.

Patsy Kensit played Emma Harding in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

But Patsy wrote: “We’re leaving on a jet plane! Don’t know when I’ll be back again…. Going to the heat. Great news this Friday that my severe chest infection I’ve nursed since December has now been diagnosed.

“I’m on the right antibiotics and need to convalesce for a bit and will be right back on my feet!!!” But Patsy then added: “Cannot thank my amazing cast members at the simply awesome experience I’ve had working on @bbceastenders for being so kind and loving to me.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“Big thank you to the BBC, the producers, writers, crew and the EE family. Costume, makeup, AD’s, Ang at the help desk.. the fabulous @jamie_b10 and the phenomenal @danielle_harold for making me laugh my arse off everyday.

“I love you both… @theemmabarton so so many people…. A new adventure begins. PS cannot forget the best agent in the world @celebagentsuk David Hahn and Sue I love you both.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.