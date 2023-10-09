Recgonise Emmerdale’s Amit Sharma? Here’s where you’ve seen soap star Anil Goutam before!

Actor Anil Goutam makes his Emmerdale debut in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, October 9), as he arrives in the village as Amit Sharma.

Amit will soon appear in The Hide and face his two sons, Jai and Suni.

Who does Anil Goutam play in Emmerdale? Where have you seen him before?

Anil Goutam is an experienced actor (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who is Amit Sharma actor Anil Goutam?

Anil Goutam is an actor who has had experience appearing in other soaps and television shows.

Not much is known about his life away from the screen as he prefers to keep his life private.

Anil plays Amit Sharma (Credit: ITV)

Who does Anil Goutam play in Emmerdale?

Anil appears in Emmerdale tonight as Suni and Jai’s dad, Amit Sharma.

Viewers will know that Jai grew up believing that his dad was Rishi Sharma.

However, it turned out that Rishi had adopted Jai and wasn’t his biological father.

Instead, his dad was Amit – Suni’s father. This meant that he and Suni were not cousins, but brothers.

Tonight, as Suni processes the truth about Amit and Jai’s relationship, Amit turns up to see his sons at The Hide. But, how will they react?

Amit is set to be a man with many layers. Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Anil revealed that Amit “sees something of himself in Jai”.

This will cause a fractured relationship between himself, Jai and Suni. Amit is also said to be holding back a dark secret. But, what could this be?

Amit played Ranveer Gulati in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Before Emmerdale, Anil Goutam was in EastEnders

Anil is perhaps best know for appearing in rival soap, EastEnders as the character Ranveer Gulati.

Ravi Gulati always believed that Ranveer was his father. However, he then found out that his biological father was actually Nish.

Raising Ravi as his own, Ranveer was an abusive father and also helped to raise Ravi’s son, Nugget.

Ranveer wasn’t the nicest of guys and had a dark side to him. He tried to blackmail Suki Panesar into sleeping with him, promising to go into business with her.

However, Suki then recorded this conversation and demanded that he signed the business papers or she’d leak the videos.

Ranveer then turned sinister as tried to rape Suki, prompting Suki to grab a clock and hit him on the head with it.

She believed that she’d killed him but Ravi later returned to find Ranveer stirring.

Ravi then hit Ranveer on the head with the clock again and shoved his dead body into a suitcase.

Anil has also appeared in other shows (Credit: BBC)

What else has Anil Goutam been in?

As well as appearing in EastEnders, Anil has also appeared in other television shows.

He’s had scenes in Casualty, Angela Black, The Bisexual and Silent Witness.

In addition to this, he’s also had roles in Citizen Khan and The Witchfinder.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

