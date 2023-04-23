Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln has talked about his sexuality – after accidentally coming out online. The actor played Jamie Tate up until last year in the ITV soap.

He hit headlines earlier this year when he revealed he was “not straight” in an Instagram comment to a fan. The fan had asked about his sexuality after he starred in hit gay rugby film In From the Side.

Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln on coming out

Now the star has opened up about the whirlwind of revealing his sexuality publicly – years after he told friends and family. “It’s one of those things, I often don’t think about what I’m saying, half the time,” he told Attitude magazine. “You say something in passing. I don’t like to be mysterious and vague about things. I don’t like to make people think I’m presenting myself in a way I shouldn’t be. So I felt this obligation to say something about it. Which I don’t regret. But [suddenly] it’s everywhere.”

Asked to label himself, Alexander added: “I think the bottom line of what I want to convey is: I’ve been with women and I’ve been with men, and I don’t prescribe to a label because I’ve never felt that that definition has offered me any clarity. And to be honest, I’m not sure any clarity is necessary. I like who I like in the moment or over the course of a relationship and that’s all it is, really.

Is Jamie Tate making a shock comeback? (Credit: ITV)

“And had I seen people in the public eye wording things in the same way that I felt, I would have felt so much more confident with myself, and with everything. So that’s why [speaking] is so important – it’s a conversation.”

Meanwhile the actor has also revealed he has been approached about returning to Emmerdale. Alexander quit the soap last year after three years playing Jamie Tate.

He told The Sun: “Yes definitely, it’s a conversation that I’ve had quite a few times. At the moment I’m quite enjoying this vibe and writing, so we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

