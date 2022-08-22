Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Aaron brings down Sandra as he returns to the village?

Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary episodes are soon to be aired, with Emmerdale bosses teasing that Aaron could be set to expose Sandra.

Sandra has been up to no good ever since she returned back into Liv’s life, but this could change once Aaron returns to the village.

It was recently announced that Aaron will briefly be making an appearance on the soap for the 50th anniversary’s special episodes.

Now, it’s been teased that he will bring Sandra down in a bid to protect his sister.

Sandra’s been taking advantage of Rishi (Credit: ITV)

Sandra’s scheming in Emmerdale

Ever since Sandra returned back to the soap she’s been nothing but her troublesome self.

She has been pretending to get closer to Liv in an attempt to rob her of all she has.

Liv offered Sandra money to pay off the debt she owed her ex, Terry.

However, Sandra and Terry were actually plotting to take Liv’s money and enjoy a life of luxury.

By living with Liv and Vinny and taking a job at the salon, Sandra has been able to scheme and plot ways to cash in on innocent villagers’ gullibility.

Sandra’s got Liv wrapped around her little finger (Credit: ITV)

She’s been seen taking money from the salon tip jar, blackmailing Rishi into giving her cash, and also trying to throw a spanner in her daughter’s relationship with Vinny.

While Mandy has been on her case, setting up hidden cameras to try and expose her, Liv has still defended her mum.

However, as Aaron returns to Emmerdale, could he be about to expose Sandra’s true colours?

Aaron left the village last year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Aaron exposes Sandra?

In a recent interview, Emmerdale bosses suggested that Aaron’s return will spark the start of Sandra’s downfall.

They revealed: “You’ll see that Sandra’s back, Liv’s mum, and that story is building and that has a huge part to play across the 50th.

“And of course Aaron’s back. Is he going to discover that Sandra’s not all about Liv? When he arrives back, he sees she is there and suspects that everything is not as it seems.”

Viewers have seen the lengths Aaron will go to in order to protect Liv over the years.

Will he expose Sandra?

Will this be able to strengthen his relationship with Liv?

Who will Liv side with?

If one thing’s for sure, Aaron’s return is bound to bring lots of drama.

Read more: Emmerdale is 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!