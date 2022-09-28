As the Emmerdale 50th anniversary celebrations get nearer, we want to know your favourite ever character.

From Dingles to Sugdens with a serial killer in between – who will you choose to top the list?

Which one of these 15 characters spanning the show’s 50 year history gets your vote?

Which one gets your vote? (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Who’s the best ever character?

There are some old faces and some more recent ones – and ones that have been around for years in this top 15.

But who will you pick as the best one?

Here they are, in no particular order!

Kim’s a changed woman (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate

Formidable Kim Tate arguably is Emmerdale.

Prior to her 2018 return, she was the character everyone begged to comeback.

Does that make her the best of them all?

Marlon’s had it tough this year (Credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle

Mainstay Marlon can do comedy and he can do drama.

He’s an all-round character, but is he the best?

We are going to miss Faith (Credit: ITV)

Faith Dingle

Faith‘s terminal cancer diagnosis has made it really hit home what a great character she really is.

We know she is set to die during the Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes, and she will leave a huge hole in the show.

Cain is sometimes a superhero! (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle

Sometimes he’s bad, sometimes he’s good – and sometimes he’s simply super.

But is Cain Dingle the super hero of Emmerdale?

Val was iconic (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Val Pollard

Soap legend Val Pollard left this world far too soon when a mirror maze claimed her life.

She was one of the top characters ever – but is she the top?

Emmerdale fans would love to see Kelvin back as Andy Sugden (Credit: ITV)

Andy Sugden

The character fans most want to return? Andy Sugden.

Does that make him No.1, though?

She’s been through a lot (Credit: ITV)

Charity Dingle

You’ve got to hand it to Charity Dingle – whatever the soap gods can throw at her, they have done.

She’s come through it all and that might just make her the best character the soap’s ever had…

Danny Miller plays Aaron Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle

You want emotion? Aaron Dingle is your man.

There’s no doubt he’s the best at delivering tearful scenes, but is he better than the rest overall?

Is Meena coming back? (Credit: ITV)

Meena Jutla

Never was a soap serial killer so delicious as Meena Jutla.

Love her or hate her, there’s no denying she was the greatest killer Emmerdale has ever had.

And if she doesn’t return for the 50th anniversary celebrations in Emmerdale, we’ll be rioting in the streets!

Paddy deserves better than he’s getting right now (Credit: ITV)

Paddy Dingle

Aka Paddy Kirk, the village vet is possibly the most kind and patient man in Emmerdale.

Maybe we should cheer him up from the inevitable fallout of Chas’s affair reveal with a win in this poll?

Lisa was good-hearted Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Dingle

Sadly much-missed in the Dingle clan, Lisa went through a lot before passing away.

Was she the greatest of the Dingles, however?

Emmerdale Zak Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Zak Dingle

Where this is Lisa, there is also Zak.

The Dingle patriarch – is he the best?

An oldie, but a goodie (Credit: ITV)

Seth Armstrong

Think of Emmerdale, guaranteed you’ll think of Seth Armstrong.

But does that make him your No.1?

Where would the Dingles – and Emmerdale – be without Moira? (Credit: ITV)

Moira Dingle

Mucky Moira may have made a few mistakes in the past, but the Dingles, and Cain, would be lost without her.

She’s right up there with Emmerdale’s greatest.

One of the greats is gone (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Ashley Thomas

The village vicar tragically lost his life after a battle with early-onset dementia.

However, the legacy he left behind is huge…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

