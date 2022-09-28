As the Emmerdale 50th anniversary celebrations get nearer, we want to know your favourite ever character.
From Dingles to Sugdens with a serial killer in between – who will you choose to top the list?
Which one of these 15 characters spanning the show’s 50 year history gets your vote?
Scroll to the bottom and let us know your top Emmerdale character with just one click.
Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Who’s the best ever character?
There are some old faces and some more recent ones – and ones that have been around for years in this top 15.
But who will you pick as the best one?
Here they are, in no particular order!
Kim Tate
Formidable Kim Tate arguably is Emmerdale.
Prior to her 2018 return, she was the character everyone begged to comeback.
Does that make her the best of them all?
Marlon Dingle
Mainstay Marlon can do comedy and he can do drama.
He’s an all-round character, but is he the best?
Faith Dingle
Faith‘s terminal cancer diagnosis has made it really hit home what a great character she really is.
We know she is set to die during the Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes, and she will leave a huge hole in the show.
Cain Dingle
Sometimes he’s bad, sometimes he’s good – and sometimes he’s simply super.
But is Cain Dingle the super hero of Emmerdale?
Val Pollard
Soap legend Val Pollard left this world far too soon when a mirror maze claimed her life.
She was one of the top characters ever – but is she the top?
Andy Sugden
The character fans most want to return? Andy Sugden.
Does that make him No.1, though?
Charity Dingle
You’ve got to hand it to Charity Dingle – whatever the soap gods can throw at her, they have done.
She’s come through it all and that might just make her the best character the soap’s ever had…
Aaron Dingle
You want emotion? Aaron Dingle is your man.
There’s no doubt he’s the best at delivering tearful scenes, but is he better than the rest overall?
Meena Jutla
Never was a soap serial killer so delicious as Meena Jutla.
Love her or hate her, there’s no denying she was the greatest killer Emmerdale has ever had.
And if she doesn’t return for the 50th anniversary celebrations in Emmerdale, we’ll be rioting in the streets!
Paddy Dingle
Aka Paddy Kirk, the village vet is possibly the most kind and patient man in Emmerdale.
Maybe we should cheer him up from the inevitable fallout of Chas’s affair reveal with a win in this poll?
Lisa Dingle
Sadly much-missed in the Dingle clan, Lisa went through a lot before passing away.
Was she the greatest of the Dingles, however?
Zak Dingle
Where this is Lisa, there is also Zak.
The Dingle patriarch – is he the best?
Seth Armstrong
Think of Emmerdale, guaranteed you’ll think of Seth Armstrong.
But does that make him your No.1?
Moira Dingle
Mucky Moira may have made a few mistakes in the past, but the Dingles, and Cain, would be lost without her.
She’s right up there with Emmerdale’s greatest.
Ashley Thomas
The village vicar tragically lost his life after a battle with early-onset dementia.
However, the legacy he left behind is huge…
Who gets your vote ahead of the Emmerdale 50th anniversary?
Click below to have your say. The results will be published in October.
Which character will you pick?
Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!
Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!