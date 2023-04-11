Elle Mulvaney begs Jack James Ryan to return to the cobbles: ‘Give the people what they want’

Jack James Ryan left the cobbles at the start of this year. This saw Damon Hay threaten his son Jacob out of the Street. Amy and Jacob’s relationship was forced to come to an abrupt end as a result.

Now, after an off-screen reunion, Elle Mulvaney has taken to TikTok to beg her former co-star Jack to return to Coronation Street.

Elle has made her feelings clear (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elle Mulvaney begs Jack James Ryan to return to the soap

Viewers of Coronation Street will know that Jack James Ryan left Coronation Street at the start of 2023 after Damon forced Jacob to leave the Street.

This unfortunately meant that Jacob had to break Amy Barlow’s heart and turn her against him in order to protect her from his dad and his drug associates.

However, now, Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney has reunited with her former on-screen boyfriend, with the pair making a TikTok video together.

On TikTok Elle could be seen lip-syncing to a High School Musical song, begging Jack James Ryan to return to Coronation Street.

The video was titled, Me trying to convince Jack to come back to Corrie, “ith the video ending with Jack teasing that he was up for negotiating a Corrie comeback.

Elle captioned the fun video: “Give the people what they want Jack’ leading many fans to also express their desire for Jack to return to the soap.

Fans want Jack to come back (Credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Fans beg for Jack James Ryan to return to Corrie

Much like Elle, Coronation Street fans are desperate for Jack James Ryan to return to the soap, expressing their wishes via Elle’s TikTok comments.

One Coronation Street fan agreed with Elle’s demands and wrote: “He should totally come back, great character.”

Another fan commented: “He has to come back. Best Corrie character there’s been in years. Plus he has to sort Aaron out for what he did to Amy.”

A third person pleaded: “Oh please, hope he does go back to Corrie as was great with Amy and a brill character.”

A fourth Corrie fan made their feelings very clear, demanding to Jack James Ryan: “We need Jacob back NOW!!!!!!!”

Elle celebrated Jack’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elle Mulvaney celebrates co-star Jack’s birthday

The Corrie reunions haven’t stopped there as Elle Mulvaney and Jack James Ryan recently reunited once more to celebrate Jack’s birthday.

Yesterday (Monday April 10, 2023), Elle took to Instagram to share some snaps of her, Harriet Bibby, James Craven and Alex Bain with the birthday boy, Jack.

Elle captioned the photos, JJR’s bday. The snaps saw the co-stars enjoying some birthday drinks together whilst smiling away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle 🌛 (@ellejmulvaney)

This post also brought with it more fans demanding a return for Jack’s character. One fan wrote: “Happy Birthday Jack. I hope you had a lovely day. Tell Coronation Street producers to bring back Jacob.”

Another added: “You guys have to persuade the producers to bring back Jack James Ryan; that guy is awesome. If it was his choice to leave get him to change his mind.”

A third person commented: “Brilliant. Wish you were all still together in Corrie xxx”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you miss Jack James Ryan in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!