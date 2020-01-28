EastEnders SPOILERS: Linda nearly kills Ollie?

Linda's drinking continues to get worse and she ends up putting Ollie's life in danger, in next week's EastEnders.

A hungover Linda takes Ollie to school but she soon has a run-in with Shelley, leading her to ask Chantelle to collect him at the end of the day.

Linda has a run-in with Shelley (Credit: BBC)

Back on the Square, Linda is embarrassed when she goes to pay for something and her card is declined.

When she finds out Mick was behind it, she's furious and lashes out, despite Sharon trying to calm her down.

Linda's card is declined (Credit: BBC)

Chantelle soon arrives with Ollie. Seeing Linda's drunk she takes charge of the situation but Linda explodes!

As Chantelle leaves, Linda is mortified to see Ollie witness her behaviour.

Later, things get worse for Linda when she falls asleep leaving Ollie in terrible danger...

Will he be okay?

Linda puts Ollie in danger (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Shirley is determined to make Linda face her problems and gives her information about an addiction support session.

Linda pleads with Mick to take her to the session but they spot Stuart as they approach the community centre and Linda begs Mick to not go.

Mick agrees but when Shirley learns what happened, she warns her son that she's taking charge.

Shirley takes Linda back to the community centre and Linda struggles, eventually breaking down, surprising Shirley.

Shirley takes Linda to a meeting (Credit: BBC)

As they head back, Shirley tells Mick about the session but urges him to prioritise Ollie.

Overhearing the conversation, Linda hits the bottle again and when Mick tries to stop her, she lashes out, ruining Ollie's drawings in the process.

Devastated, Linda warns Mick she knows he's plotting against her.

Mick tries to stop Linda from drinking (Credit: BBC)

Convinced Mick and Shirley are against her, Linda sneaks out to apologise to Sharon and confides her fears, but Sharon urges her to fight for her marriage.

After talking to Sharon, Linda is boosted and is determined to put things right.

But when she returns home, she isn't prepared for what she finds...

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

