EastEnders' Shona McGarty confirms 'romance' for Whitney and Mick

Shona McGarty says EastEnders' Whitney Dean will "get closer" to Mick Carter.

The two characters - played by Shona and Danny Dyer - shared a smooch in 2016 when she was dating Mick's son Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard), and she has hinted history could well repeat itself.

She said: "They'll definitely get closer."

Whitney and Mick have kissed twice before (Credit: BBC)

But Shona has largely remained tight-lipped about the show's upcoming 35th anniversary celebrations, which some of the cast have filmed on the River Thames when one character will meet their maker.

She added to Mirror Online: "It's been absolutely brilliant. We've just had our 35th anniversary so I think it's a really good time for EastEnders, it's a really great place to work and to even be a part of it.

"It was freezing! But great fun. I got wet, that's all I can say."

Fans seem to be totally behind a 'Mickney' reunion...

he needs to be with whitney! — Kelly 🌸 (@kelly_zombie) January 30, 2020

Mick needs a 'reunion' with Whit to relieve the stress — Ali (@alirawal7) January 30, 2020

Kick Linda out and move whit in — penn (@lilasbo2010) January 30, 2020

I doubt it will happen but hoping Mick has an affair with a beautiful woman. The character Linda is a nag she always criticizes Mick. I don't like the character. They need to divorce Mick was better off with Whitney. — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) January 30, 2020

Shona recently revealed Whitney will reach "a dark place" in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old star has teased fans that her character - who she has played since 2008 - is going to be really tested in the near future, and she is relishing "being busy" on the BBC One soap.

Whitney's life has been turned upside down by stalker Leo (Credit: BBC)

She told Digital Spy: "Whitney's definitely going to reach a dark place - there's a lot of things that are going to test her.

"I just love being busy, I love being there.

"Obviously I can't say, but it's all very exciting there's a lot to look forward to."

And the actress has predicted the mystery star whose character will die in the boat tragedy will "do very well" away from Albert Square.

Shona stunned at this week's NTAs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: "It's just one of those things unfortunately.

"It's just part of making a story but yeah, it was sad to see that person go. But you know, they're going to do very well outside I think."

