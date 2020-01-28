EastEnders viewers heartbroken for Whitney as she loses her hair from stress

Viewers of EastEnders have been left heartbroken for Whitney Dean as she has started to lose her hair from stress.

For weeks, Whitney has been stalked by Leo King - the son of Tony King.

After finding out Leo's identity, Whitney begged him to leave her alone, but he's gone so far as to set up a market stall opposite hers.

Whitney is losing her hair from stress (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

In last night's episode of the soap (January 27 2020) Whitney showed her uncle Jack the log book she has been keeping of Leo's activity.

Jack said he would report Leo, but as he left, Whitney discovered her hair is falling out, leaving viewers devastated for her.

OMG! I hate seeing Whitney like this & now poor girls hair falling out 😩 please give her happy ending with her main main 🙏🏻 #Eastenders — Kate~Mick&WhitneyFan😍 (@TeamMickney2017) January 27, 2020

I feel so sorry for Whitney!! I have had my hair come out due to stress but no one should have a stalker like Leo ... #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Cerine (@Cerine1891) January 27, 2020

Omg Whitney’s hair is falling out due to the stress 🥺🥺 #EastEnders — Josh (@sharonsballum) January 27, 2020

Poor Whitney’s hair is falling out. She never gets a break #EastEnders — Aaronfan1234 (@JuneClen) January 27, 2020

Poor Whitney. Losing her hair because of all the stress and still trying to keep a brave face.#EastEnders — Lydia (@MacElmo) January 27, 2020

Oh man... Poor Whitney... I know that kind of stress!!! My hair fell out in clumps. Stress/fear, thats how the body copes. I still have practice breathing exercises everyday.@WalfordWeekly @bbceastenders #EastEnders — TexanWildflower (@Txwildflower77) January 28, 2020

Oh wow, Whitney's hair falling out from stress. #Eastenders — P (@prezpat) January 27, 2020

Leo is causing Whitney so much stress that her hair is falling out. 😳 #EastEnders — BovaryCee ♋️🌻🙋🏾 (@BovarysComplnt) January 27, 2020

Later, things got heated between Leo and Whitney's friend Kat when he asked her where Whitney was.

The two soon started throwing insults at each other but Leo found joy in winding up Kat's boyfriend Kush.

Whitney's hair is falling out from stress.

Branding Kat "the Walford bike" she lost her temper and flipped his stall table over before kneeing him in a very sensitive area.

Kat and Leo went head to head (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Later in the pub, Whitney told Kat about her hair, but her mood soon changed when Leo was taken away by police.

However whilst Whitney, Kat, Kush and Martin were out celebrating Leo's arrest, Whitney spotted him walking down the street.

Leo saw Whitney on the club's balcony and went to speak to her, but Kush caught him cornering his friend.

As he got the market stall owner away from Leo, Kush pushed Leo back but pushed him a bit too hard causing him to fall off the balcony.

Leo was let go and went to see Whitney again (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Former EastEnders star Laurie Brett says she has 'no plans' to return to soap

Will Leo survive?

Leo first arrived on Albert Square last year and it was revealed his dad is Tony - the man who groomed Whitney from the ages of 12 to 16.

Whitney soon confessed to her mum Bianca what had been happening between her and Tony and eventually he went to prison for his crimes.

Tony groomed Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week's EastEnders in 10 pictures

Some years later, Whitney learnt Tony took his own life and when Leo arrived in Walford, he got close to Whitney believing she lied about Tony.

After getting her to a hotel, he tried to get her to say she was lying about his dad but she refused.

Will Leo ever leave her alone?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!