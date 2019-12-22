EastEnders boss promises major storyline for 'new' Peter Beale

A major storyline is being lined for EastEnders' Peter Beale when he returns to Walford.

Boss Kate Oates has promised that Peter's return, after four years away, will bring some huge stories to Albert Square.

Ben Hardy is now a Hollywood star (Credit: BBC)

New actor Dayle Hudson will take over the role from Hollywood star Ben Hardy.

According to Digital Spy, Kate said at the Christmas press launch: "I've always felt that in this genre – in this kind of drama – that the clans are really important. If you've got a Beale out there then it makes sense to explore what they've been up to and what drama they can bring to the Square.

"For me – with any character, with any person who has got that history, that link with a clan – it's wonderful to bring them back but you've got to have story for them, they've got to earn their stripes.

"We've done it recently as well with Dotty – you want people with those classic surnames still inhabiting the Square, it's really important for the future of the show, but they have to bring something fresh, they have to bring something new."

Speaking further, she said the show's executive producer Jon Sen is "brilliant with casting" and credited him with finding "awesome" actor Dayle.

She said show bosses are now looking forward to "playing good Beale drama" between Peter, and Bobby and Ian, adding, "There's lots to play out there".

Thomas Law played Peter before Ben took over the role (Credit: BBC)

Newcomer Dayle will be the seventh actor to take on the character and it will be his first television appearance.

Dayle said, as reported by Metro: "I am really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work on such an institution of British television, alongside some incredible actors.

"Peter has been away for some time so I can't wait to find out what he's been up to and I'm very excited to see what the future holds for him."

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, added: "As soon as I met Dayle, I knew he'd be the one to bring Peter Beale back to Walford. Peter's a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle's a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly."

