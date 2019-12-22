EastEnders hires former Corrie actress Balvinder Sopal as Panesar matriarch Suki

The Panesar brothers' mother is making her Walford debut in EastEnders.

Suki Panesar will arrive in the new year and prove to be the power behind the dastardly brothers' schemes and criminal activities.

Suki will show she's not to be messed with when she arrives (Credit: BBC)

Former Coronation Street star Balvinder Sopal will play the new matriarch.

Viewers have heard hints about what Suki is really like, with her daughter Ash currently estranged from her.

There have also been hints about her being seriously ill, potentially with a form of cancer, and her sons are wildly protective over her.

On joining the cast, Balvinder said: "I grew up watching EastEnders religiously so to be joining the show and playing matriarch Suki Panesar is a dream come true – I am still pinching myself!

"I'm excited to see what's in store for Suki as she joins her family on Albert Square."

The Panesars mum will join Walford next year (Credit: BBC)

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, added: "It has been clear since their arrival that the Panesar siblings live under the shadow of an overbearing matriarch and in January, Suki Panesar arrives in Walford, determined to make her presence felt.

"Balvinder brings a unique blend of steeliness and charm to the role and I can't wait to see her grace our screens in January."

The actress has previously starred in all of the other big three soaps on UK television.

She last appeared in Hollyoaks in two roles in 2018, playing both an unnamed social worker and a character named Liz.

Before that, Balvinder appeared in Emmerdale in three roles as DC Khan, DC Graves and a Legal Aid Solicitor between 2009 and 2018.

She also played PC Marks in Coronation Street between 2013 and 2017.

