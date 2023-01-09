Brett arrives in EastEnders tonight, played by Fabrizio Santino – and it’s not the actor’s first appearance in a soap.

The star had a main role in another soap, with EastEnders being his latest venture.

Who is Fabrizio Santino? Where have you seen him before?

Fabrizio is set to join the cast of EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Fabrizio Santino?

Fabrizio Santino is a British actor.

He is 40 years old.

Fabrizio will play Brett in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who is Brett in EastEnders?

Fabrizio has joined the cast of EastEnders and will play the role of Brett.

Brett is Zack Hudson’s old acquaintance.

When Zack first sees Brett he is worried as he fears that he will unearth something to do with his dodgy past.

This thought distracts Zack from a job interview.

Later on, Brett applies for a job at Crunch Time.

However, Zack does his best to try and stop Sharon from hiring him.

As Zack tries to get Brett to leave Walford, Brett drops a huge bombshell on Zack.

Zack’s left struggling to process what this could mean for his future.

Fabrizio has been in Hollyoaks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has the EastEnders star been in?

Fabrizio Santino has appeared in lots of short films including Cuttlefish and The Lady in the Loft.

He has also appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Most notably, he has appeared in 218 episodes of the Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks.

He played a main part in the soap between 2013-2015.

Fabrizio played Ziggy Roscoe in Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4)

Who did Fabrizio Santino play in Hollyoaks?

Fabrizio played the role of Ziggy Roscoe in Hollyoaks.

Ziggy arrived in 2013 as the son of Sandy and Alan Roscoe.

He was also brother to Joe, Freddie, Robbie and Jason Roscoe, and Darren Osbourne.

Ziggy was Leela Lomax’s husband although he was known to be quite the charmer with the ladies, being a model.

Ziggy used his charming ways to have an affair with Frankie Osborne when he was seeing Ruby Button in 2013.

When he eventually settled down and married Leela Lomax, Ziggy’s flirty ways showed no signs of calming down.

He fell in love with his wife’s sister, Tegan Lomax.

This ended in the death of him as on Christmas Day 2015 when Ziggy saved Leela from an explosion caused by Cameron Campbell.

He got sent home from hospital and looked to have survived.

With this, he turned to Tegan and vowed to make things work for them.

However, Ziggy soon died before Tegan got the chance to say goodbye.

It was confirmed that Ziggy died of an epidural hematoma.

Gillian played Sandy Roscoe in Hollyoaks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Fabrizio’s connection with Gillian Taylforth?

Fabrizio is now on the same soap as Gillian Taylforth who plays Kathy Beale in EastEnders.

However, this isn’t the first time that the pair have been co-stars.

Gillian Taylforth played the role of Ziggy Roscoe’s mum, Sandy, in Hollyoaks.

Gillian appeared in the soap between 2013-2015, before returning to EastEnders.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

