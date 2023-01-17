EastEnders fans shocked at nurse’s behaviour as Zack is told he is HIV positive

Zack Hudson in EastEnders has been diagnosed as HIV positive, however, the scene left some fans stunned.

In an episode aired last night (Monday January 16) Zack faced his fears and went for the HIV test.

And, although viewers were impressed with Zack actor James Farrar and his performance, they have hit out at the show over its portrayal of the medical profession.

Zack finally decided to get tested in EastEnders last night (Credit: BBC)

Zack hits out in EastEnders

Monday night saw Zack lash out during his taste testing at Walford East.

As he was performing for the role of head chef, Suki was having a go at him over his treatment of Whitney. Flustered Zack smashed a glass, cutting his hand.

He panicked and after hitting out at Suki and Nish, ran out of the restaurant.

Sharon caught up with him and demanded to know what was going on.

But just as it looked like Zack was about to confess, he didn’t.

Instead he made the decision to finally get tested for HIV.

It was the news Zack has been dreading (Credit: BBC)

Zack tests positive for HIV in EastEnders

Sitting in the clinic with the nurse as he waited for the results, he asked: “There’s meds and stuff, isn’t there?”

The nurse told him: “If the test shows you’ve got HIV we can discuss all the options.”

She continued to explain: “You said you freaked out earlier? Look, you won’t get HIV from a simple cut or shaking hands or toilet seats.”

The nurse then asked him about his sex life and whether he used protection. Zack confessed he didn’t always and revealed he was going to be a dad.

In the middle of the conversation, she dropped off and looked at the test before telling him: “I’m sorry, you are HIV positive.”

Zack looked shocked as the duff duff sounded.

Not all nurses are like this! (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Zack’s nurse

But those watching at home were not impressed with the nurse and her delivery of the news.

Many hit out at EastEnders over it, insisting they should not be portraying the medical profession in that way during such an important storyline.

“This nurse couldn’t have sounded more unbothered if she tried! So annoying! Don’t worry it’s not as if you’re giving him life changing news or anything…oh wait!” said one.

A second wrote: “I am screaming at the way that nurse went ‘ugh sorry you are HIV positive’ to Zack, surely not? Surely there would be some empathy?”

“Genuinely think EastEnders should issue a statement clarifying they screwed that up big time with that testing/delivery attitude of the nurse!” demanded one more.

Someone else, who works in the profession, said: “Goodness where did they find that nurse on EastEnders? We are not like that at all.”

Another agreed: “I’d like it known that not every nurse at an STI clinic has the attitude the nurse had in EastEnders tonight.”

“Not the nurse telling Zack that he’s HIV positive in the same tone that the staff at McDonald’s have when they tell you that their ice cream machine is broken,” said someone else.

One more commenter was angy: “What was with that nurse?! Having the medical professional to help Zack be portrayed like that is a terrible choice by EastEnders! That will not encourage people to get tested! James Farrar continues to be excellent as Zack though!”

