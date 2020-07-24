EastEnders viewers call for Vicki Fowler to return to help Sharon run The Queen Vic

EastEnders viewers have called for Vicki Fowler to return to help Sharon Watts run The Queen Vic.

Earlier this year, Vicki was mentioned as Sharon went to visit her friend in Australia. But before the soap went off air last month, Sharon bought the famous pub off the Carters.

Sharon mentioned Vicki earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Now EastEnders fans think it's time for Vicki to return to Albert Square in order to help her friend with her new business.

Bring back Vicki to run the Vic with Sharon!! #EastEnders #SFTS — Not Seth (@guestofseth) June 29, 2020

Vicki Fowler is long overdue a return. I’d love to see Sharon and Vicki up late in the bar talking about the past. There has to be unfinished business with them two. #EastEnders — Al. (@yooucancallmeal) June 17, 2020

So is Ian going to live in the Vic too or just own it? If he’s not, then Vicki & perhaps Mark Jr need to return and live with her. Also another reason why it was wrong to kill off Dennis. #EastEnders — ryan (@rdwrites97) June 16, 2020

Who is Vicki Fowler?

Vicki is the daughter of Michelle Fowler and Den Watts, making her Sharon's half-sister.

She was on-screen from 1986 until 1995, when she and Michelle moved to Alabama, USA.

However she returned in 2003 as a rebellious teenager.

Vicky left Walford in 2004 (Credit: BBC)

During her time back in Walford, she ended up falling pregnant with Spencer Moon's baby. Whilst Spencer wanted her to keep the baby, Vicki decided to have an abortion.

Other storylines included Vicki discovering Den, who supposedly died in 1989, was alive. He came back to Walford and reunited with his family.

After a failed relationship with her older college lecturer Tommy Grant and discovering her siblings Sharon and Dennis had been having an affair, Vicki decided to go back to America, leaving on Christmas Day 2004.

However she has since reunited with Spencer and is now living in Australia.

Lofty wanted to raise Vicki as his own (Credit: BBC)

Is Vicki Fowler returning to EastEnders?

Last year, Lofty returned to Walford after 30 years to attend the funeral of Dr Legg.

When Vicki was young, Lofty had a relationship with Michelle and wanted to formally adopt Vicky. However their marriage broke down in 1988.

But during his return, when he was in The Queen Vic he spotted Martin Fowler and handed him a cheque for £20,000 for him to give to Vicki.

At the time, viewers were hoping it would mean a return for Vicki.

Would you like to see Vicki return to EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!