EastEnders fans spot massive ‘blunder’ as Suki and Nish’s 36-year marriage is revealed

EastEnders viewers have spotted a massive blunder as Suki and Nish Panesar’s marriage length was revealed.

The couple threw a ceremony in Friday night’s episode to celebrate their love.

Suki and Nish had a special ceremony in EastEnders but fans noticed a blunder (Credit: BBC)

And while viewers know Nish is a controlling abuser and Suki is actually in love with Eve Unwin, that wasn’t the problem.

As the couple’s friends and family celebrated their long marriage in a big celebration in the Square, there was something else niggling at viewers’ minds.

After renewing their vows, the party moved outside where Nish revealed how long the couple had been married.

They first tied the knot 36 years ago.

However, viewers have been distracted by a major blunder in the storyline.

They say that it is impossible for Suki and Nish to have been married for 36 years – given how young they look.

EastEnders fans call out huge blunder

Actress Balvinder Sopal is just 43, and Navin Chowdhry, who plays Nish, is 52.

Assuming their characters are similar ages, that would mean Nish married at 16 and Suki was just seven years old.

And viewers noticed.

One said: “How old are Nish and Suki supposed to be to of been married 36 years not being funny but they only look mid to late 40s.”

A second said: “#EastEnders Suki has been married for 36 years!!! How old is she!?.”

A third said: “36 years… was Suki married before she could walk? @bbceastenders @EastEndersPress #EastEnders.”

Well, actually Nish’s character is actually meant to be 62! While we don’t have an age for Suki, she is doubtless meant to be older than early 40s.

Meanwhile the length of their relationship will be the least of Nish’s problems.

After the ceremony was complete, Suki did a disappearing act – having finally realised that she is in love with Eve.

But sneaking away from her own bash, Suki ran to the Slaters to tell Eve how she felt.

Suki kissed Eve and told her she wanted to be with her.

“You can’t,” replied Eve, half-heartedly pushing Suki away.

Eve knows exactly what kind of man Nish is in EastEnders but will she survive him? (Credit: BBC)

Will Eve and Suki survive?

But Suki told her: “I can.

“I have to. I know now that I was wrong to deny how I feel. It’s you. You’re all I’ve ever needed.”

However viewers were over the moon with the development.

One said: “I have watched this over & over & over again. Love it, hoped it would happen.

“The only way, was for Suki to realise how much She wants Eve, and make the move herself, now She hopefully can build on it. That kind of situation is very complex, believe I know first hand. Love them.”

But another added: “I’ve just seen tonight’s #Eastenders – omg, Suki & Eve are so in love! How can Suki carry on being married to Nish now?”

