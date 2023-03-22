EastEnders star Scott Maslen leaves fans stunned with a video of lookalike son

EastEnders star Scott Maslen, who plays Jack Branning, has been taking some time away from filming recently to hang out in Barcelona.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (March 21, 2023), Scott updated fans as he treated them to a video of him and his son in Spain.

As a result his followers have been left in disbelief as to how similar Scott and his son are.

Scott Maslen’s son could be mistaken for his twin (Credit: BBC)

Scott Maslen shares video of his lookalike son

On his Instagram page, Scott Maslen uploaded a reel which saw him and his son enjoy a beer in Barcelona.

The two of them could be seen toasting their glasses to one another whilst poking their heads into the view of the camera. And they certainly look identical!

Captioning the photo, Scott simply wrote: “Beers with the boy in Barcelona @zakaflaka.”

Scott’s son, Zak, is 22-years-old and is the spitting image of his father.

He spends his time living in both London and Barcelona as he studies at university.

Scott and Zak have wowed fans (Credit: BBC)

Fans can’t get over Scott’s lookalike son Zak

Scott’s followers have been left wowed after seeing Scott’s latest social media reel. They can’t believe how much Zak looks like Scott.

One follower exclaimed: “One face!!!”

Another noted: “As Zak’s got older he’s even more like Scott.”

A third fan certainly agreed: “He is your double.”

A fourth person also commented: “Love this, your son looks the spitting image of you, enjoy guys xx”

Someone else simply stated: “Twins.”

Do you think that the father and son duo look identical?

Denise has been playing away from home (Credit: BBC)

Scott Maslen as Jack Branning in EastEnders

Meanwhile, over in EastEnders, Jack’s been busy investigating Ravi at work.

Little does he know that wife Denise has been playing away from home with Ravi herself. She was tempted to have a fling with Ravi behind Jack’s back, however she backed out before sleeping with him.

Now Denise’s daughter, Chelsea, is growing closer to Ravi – and Denise is therefore worried. Will Ravi spill all her secrets?

Will Jack’s investigation lead him to discovering the truth about her almost-affair? In addition, what does it mean for the future of their marriage if he does?

Denise desperately wants to cover her tracks, however if Jack finds out, are they over for good?

