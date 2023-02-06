EastEnders star Neil McDermott reveals real reason for Ryan Malloy’s return

EastEnders star Neil McDermott has revealed the real reason for his return to the soap opera as Ryan Malloy.

Neil played Whitney Dean’s half-brother on the show from 2009 – 2011, making return appearances in 2014 and 2016.

Ryan has been confirmed to be returning to EastEnders next week.

But why has Ryan returned to Walford?

And what does this mean for daughter Lily and half-sister Whitney?

Actor Neil McDermott will reprise his EastEnders role after seven years (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ryan Malloy on EastEnders?

Ryan is the older half-brother of Whitney Dean.

He joined the show in 2009, arriving on the show with an air of mystery – credited only as ‘Man’ in his first appearance.

It was revealed that Ryan was in fact Whitney’s half-brother, looking to get to know his sister.

After hooking up with Stacey Slater, Ryan fathered Lily – but never had the opportunity to get to know his daughter.

He left the Square in 2014, having never met Lily.

In 2016, he was arrested for having killed Rob Grayson. However, he was released due to lack of evidence, and did not return to Walford.

He is, however, set to return, following 12-year-old daughter Lily’s shocking pregnancy.

But why is Ryan returning?

And how will he feel about Lily’s pregnancy?

Ryan is set to make his EastEnders return (Credit: BBC)

Neil McDermott reveals reason for Ryan’s return

Speaking ahead of his return next week, Neil discussed Ryan’s motives for coming back.

“Ryan comes back with a bit of agenda of his own,” Neil said.

But how will he feel about daughter Lily’s pregnancy?

“He’s of course not been around for a while, so whatever he thinks should be the right thing, isn’t going to be taken too well by Stacey and other members of the Square,” Neil said.

“He hasn’t been around, so why should he have a right to say anything at all, which I understand.”

How will Stacey react to Ryan’s unexpected return? (Credit: BBC)

He continued: “In Ryan’s mind though, something massive has happened here and he tries to be of some help.”

But what has Ryan been up to in the years since we’ve seen him last?

“We learn that he’s doing alright for himself and has money that could help the situation.

“He’s carefully trying to tread his way through to become a bigger part of Lily’s life, but it’s whether or not Stacey, Lily and the family want him around.”

Will Ryan be sticking around in Walford?

