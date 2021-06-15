EastEnders favourite Max Bowden has reportedly split from his girlfriend.

The actor, 26, who plays Ben Mitchell in the soap, and partner showrunner Danielle McCarney have been together for two years.

However, they have apparently now sadly split “amicably”.

Max and Danielle reportedly split after two years together (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Why did EastEnders Max Bowden and his girlfriend split?

Fans were shocked when Max’s co-star Jessie Wallace left an x-rated message on the star’s Instagram page last month.

However, a source told The Sun newspaper that the EastEnders legend had nothing to do with the split.

“They have been working through issues for a while, but decided it was time to call it quits,” the source said.

“[Max and Danielle] are a young couple and it was completely amicable.

“Jessie had nothing to do with it, her post with just a joke about the NTAs and everyone took it the wrong way.”

ED! has gone to Max’s reps for comment.

Jessie had nothing to do with the split, a source claimed (Credit: Andy Barnes / FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

What did Jessie say in her comment?

In May 2021, Max captioned a paparazzi shot taken at the NTAs: “Been a lifetime since this photo #ntas.”

It was then Jessie dropped a comment into his replies.

“Remember… if you need a [bleep] to cry on…. I’m yer gal,” she said, followed by a wink emoji.

One fan even replied: “I’m definitely using this as a pick up line. Cheers Jess.”

Max as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

A tough year for Max

Max’s split from Danielle caps a tough year for the young soap star.

In the space of 12 months, Max has lost three people close to him.

Back in October 2020, he revealed that his grandfather had passed away after a short illness.

And, in February 2021, he told fans his agent and friend, Terry Mills, had also died from COVID-19.

Only this month, Max mourned the loss of pal Luke, although his cause of death is not known.

