EastEnders star Gillian Wright’s injury forces her to quit popular acting role

EastEnders favourite, Gillian Wright, has opened up about being forced to quit her role in this year’s panto, due to breaking her wrist.

The EastEnders star shared a statement to her fans, heartbroken at the news that she could no longer perform.

Gillian’s injury means that she can no longer play the role of the Wicked Queen as planned.

Gillian has broken her wrist (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders star Gillian Wright quits her role in panto

Gillian Wright was set to play the part of the Wicked Queen in Kent’s pantomime, Snow White.

She was due to star in the role at the Central Theatre in Chatham.

However, the Jean Slater actress unfortunately broke her wrist and was only able to perform for the opening night.

She thought that she would still be able to continue with the panto but due to the extent of her injury, she has had to pull out of this year’s production.

Gillian has now had her wrist operated on but there is no longer hope of her carrying on with the show.

She has been advised to rest for four to six weeks, meaning that she will be resting for the course of the panto.

The role of the Wicked Queen will now be played by West End star, Samantha Hughes.

Gillian has opened up about her injury

Taking to Instagram, Gillian has opened up about her injury and her departure from this year’s panto.

She shared a series of pictures sporting a sling and cast whilst dressed as the Wicked Queen.

She wrote: “Rehearsing a wonderful Wicked Queen in this lovely script, with these lovely people at Central Theatre in Chatham…Took a little fall in dance …broke my wrist.

“Carried on with marvellous support from cast and crew and theatre, sporting a plaster cast, glittery sling and with the help of painkillers got through and did the Opening Night!

“Surgery following day and suddenly my wrist has a metal plate and pins in it and I’ve strict instructions for the plate to settle and that’s me out of the show. Gutted.”

Gilliant continued: “Can’t believe the enormous repercussions of a little fall. So much left to find with the Queen, lovely numbers and routines and rhyming couplet banter!…”

She then went on to note that the show will still be a wonderful watch without her: “The marvellous Samantha Hughes has stepped in and taken on the role with exquisite grandeur and cheekiness and aplomb!

“Thank you Samantha for being so brilliant! Thank you cast mates for being so supportive! Will miss the adventure with you all!”

Fans have sent Gillian their love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans have wished Gillian a ‘speedy recovery’

Hearing about Gillian’s injury, the actresses’ followers have sent her their best wishes.

One follower wrote: “Oh this is so sad. I’m sorry this has happened Gill. I pray for your speedy recovery.”

Another echoed: “OMG rest and recovery.”

A third person commented: “Oh that hurts, amazing woman that you still did one show. Take care.”

We’re sending Gillian all our love!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

