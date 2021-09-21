EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Stuart threatens Mick.

Meanwhile Isaac wants to ask Lola to move in and Rocky goes after revenge on Ethan.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Stuart threatens Mick

Stuart gives Mick a stern warning (Credit: BBC)

In yesterday’s episode (Monday, September 20) Nancy discovered posters printed around Walford stating Max is the father of Linda’s baby.

It turned out Rainie made the posters in the hope the news would get to Max and it would bring him back to Albert square with little Abi.

Furious, Mick went to meet with Mitch and lied telling him Rainie is using drugs again and the Taylor family shouldn’t give Bernie’s baby to her.

Tonight Linda finally sees the poster and is furious.

However Stuart and Rainie are soon left dumbfounded by a false accusation.

Later in the pub, Stuart gives Mick a stern warning, threatening him for trying to jeopardise his family.

Isaac wants Lola and Lexi to move in

Isaac wants Lol and Lexi to move in (Credit: BBC)

Sheree encourages Isaac to look after himself and not Lola, who is overwhelmed with the aftermath of the fire.

He takes this information as a sign to ask Lola and Lexi to move in with him.

Rocky gets revenge on Ethan

Rocky spots Ethan’s car, but what will he do? (Credit: BBC)

Sonia suggests investing her inheritance, that she has been given early by Dot, into Rocky’s warehouse development idea.

They are interrupted when Ethan shows up trying to make amends. However Sonia rejects him.

Later Rocky sees Ethan’s car and takes matters into his own hands.

Kathy tells Harvey the truth

Kathy rejects Harvey (Credit: BBC)

Harvey tells Dana to reconsider her relationship with Bobby.

Later Harvey and Kathy go for lunch, but afterwards he asks her if she is truly interested in him and she softly rejects him.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

