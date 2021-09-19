EastEnders star Sid Owen reveals ‘miracle’ as he announces he is to become a dad at 49

EastEnders legend Sid Owen is to become a dad at 49 after reuniting with a former flame.

The Ricky Butcher actor is “completely shocked” after the happy news from fiancee Victoria Shores.

He told the Sunday Mirror: “I never ever dreamt I would have kids. The older you get the more distant that idea seems, you give up hope sometimes, so it is a miracle it has happened.

“We’d spoken about it when we talked about marriage but I just didn’t think it was going to happen. I was completely shocked and over the moon.”

Victoria, 42, has two children from a past relationship.

The couple first got together more than 20 years ago at the height of Sid’s EastEnders fame.

He approached her at a showbiz party and they had a passionate relationship.

They dated for a year before splitting amicably. And Sid admits he thought he would be single for life after his last relationship ended.

But after reconnecting on Facebook – they are now stronger than ever.

And Sid credits her with helping him overcome his confidence issues after his traumatic accident.

A freak golfing accident saw the actor disfigured.

He was so upset by his looks that he once refused to appear on camera on Loose Women.

Sid added: “I was pretty lost. I didn’t have the confidence to meet people or go on any dates. I got stuck in a rut. You are single for a few years and you become used to it, you become selfish in your ways.

“But since meeting Victoria life is worth living again.”

Will Sid Owen ever return to EastEnders as Ricky Butcher? (Credit: BBC)

Will Sid Owen return to EastEnders?

Sid last appeared in the BBC soap in 2010 as Ricky Butcher.

It was recently claimed talks to bring him back stalled in a row over money.

However, Sid teased to OK! magazine this week that he is still open to returning.

“Never say never,” he told the publication.

“Charlie Brooks is back now. I’d love to work with Charlie again. They haven’t killed off my character, so they’ve left the door open for me to return.”

