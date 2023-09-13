EastEnders spoilers tonight: Kat drops a bombshell on Phil about their future

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 13), Kat drops a bombshell on Phil about their future.

After telling Phil that the wedding might be off, Kat changes her mind tonight.

But, will she find out about Phil’s time with Emma in EastEnders spoilers?

EastEnders spoilers: Kat drops a bombshell on Phil

Kat’s not happy when Phil returns home after being out all night, although she’s unaware of his moment of passion with Emma.

Phil promises that he’ll be honest with Kat from now on. However, when he spots Emma he rushes off, feeling guilty.

Kat’s willing to get things back on track as she books the registry office. Fortunately, it has a cancellation so she and Phil can have their wedding next week. As Kat drops this bombshell on Phil, how will he react? And, will plans change if Kat finds out about Phil and Emma?

Denise tries to come between Chelsea and Ravi

Chelsea and Ravi set up a gathering for their families in a bid to get them all on side.

Jack advises Denise to paint a smile on her face and support Chelsea and Ravi’s relationship.

However, Denise soon hears Gina and Anna mention Ravi’s drug dealing and makes it her mission to go to the police about him.

At the family gathering, it isn’t long before a row erupts between Chelsea and Denise.

Denise then leaves the party in anger having secretly taken Ravi’s laptop. But, will she find anything incriminating on it?

Emma’s desperate to see Lexi

Emma’s desperate to see Lexi, with Jay allowing her to do so. However, as Emma promises Lexi that she’ll never abandon her again, Ben makes it clear that she’s not sticking around.

EastEnders spoilers: Keanu gets a warning

Keanu’s not impressed when he receives an injunction from Lisa’s solicitor. But, can he get Lisa to leave him alone?

