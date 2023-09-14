EastEnders spoilers tonight: Denise’s life in danger after shock Ravi discovery?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 14), Denise’s life is in potential danger after her shock discovery about Ravi.

After finding out the truth about Ranveer’s death, Ravi’s desperate to make sure Denise keeps quiet.

But, will Ravi try to silence Denise now that she knows the truth in EastEnders spoilers?

Denise knows the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise’s life in danger?

Last night (Wednesday, September 13), Denise noticed that Ravi was being protective with Suki’s old laptop whilst at a family gathering.

After rowing with Chelsea, Denise then went back home but had taken the laptop back with her.

She then got Ricky to restore the old files from it and viewed the video from the day Ranveer died.

Shocked, Denise saw that Ravi was the one to kill Ranveer. However, knowing that Denise had taken the laptop, Ravi soon walked into the house and confronted her.

Tonight, Denise’s life is in potential danger as Ravi is desperate for her to keep quiet. But, will he kill her in a bid to silence her?

Sharon considers moving (Credit: BBC)

Sharon looks to the future

A boxing promoter called Dorian chats to Sharon about the work opportunities and amazing lifestyle in Abu Dhabi.

Sharon’s given food for thought as a move to Abu Dhabi could really be the making of her.

Rejecting the idea, Sharon secretly thinks things over as she contemplates leaving Walford.

Afterwards, Kat reveals that she’s going to be marrying Phil next week. But, will this news help Sharon make a decision?

Stacey worries for Lily and Charli (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey gets a horrifying shock

Jean gives Stacey a talking to when she catches her criticising Lily’s parenting skills. Stacey then tells her that she’s just so worried that Theo might still be hanging around.

However, Jean reassures her that Theo’s out of the picture and that Lily needs to take responsibility for her daughter.

As Stacey goes outside though, she gets a horrifying shock. But, what does she find that unsettles her?

