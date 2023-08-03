In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 3), there’s a huge baby bombshell for Reiss and Sonia after Sonia suspects she might be pregnant.

When drunk, Reiss makes his opinions on children very clear, unaware of Sonia’s situation.

But, what will the huge baby bombshell be for Reiss and Sonia in EastEnders spoilers?

Sonia shares her concerns with Whitney (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Baby bombshell for Reiss and Sonia

After being late on her period, Sonia shares her concerns with Whitney that she might be pregnant.

Trying to apologise to Sonia for upsetting her over Debbie, Reiss sets up a lunch date.

However, he soon gets drunk and makes his feelings regarding having any children clear. He shares his negative views with Sonia completely oblivious to her worry.

He’s unaware that Sonia might be pregnant. But, how will he react if she is in fact expecting?

Anna stops the search (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Anna and Gina make a pact

Tonight, Bobby opens up to Anna and tells her the truth about Lucy’s death. However, Anna explains that she already knew about what Bobby did to Lucy.

Later on, Anna and Gina talk about their tense relationship with each other.

Anna agrees to stop the search for their mum as long as Gina agrees to stop taking drugs for good. But, will Gina agree to Anna’s pact? And, if so, will both sisters stick to the agreement?

Honey picks up on something (Credit: BBC)

Honey becomes suspicious of Ben

In the pub, Callum and Jay make a joke about Ben’s lack of appetite unaware of the true extent of his struggle.

However, Honey soon starts becoming suspicious that Ben doesn’t have a good relationship with food. But, will she confront him? Can Honey support Ben with his bulimia?

