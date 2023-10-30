In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, October 30), Linda gets a nasty shock on Halloween at the back of The Vic.

As the pub’s Halloween party gets into full swing, Linda’s spooked out as she enters the kitchen.

But, what gives Linda a fright at Halloween in EastEnders spoilers?

Linda’s petrified (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda gets a nasty shock

Linda’s in the mood to celebrate Halloween by putting a party on in The Vic. However, Elaine worries that the locals might not turn up due to Jay’s accident.

There’s a fright in store though when Linda realises that George is hiding something from Elaine, finding out that he’s given half of the Marbella bar sale to Cindy.

After Elaine agrees to listen to George’s explanation, she makes it one Halloween to remember by going all out at the party.

However, Linda soon heads into the back of the pub whilst the party is going on and gets a nasty shock. But, what freaks her out?

Lexi wants to be there for Jay (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lexi wants to see Jay

Ben tries to hide the true extent of Jay’s injuries from Lexi but she’s adamant that she wants to see Jay at the hospital.

As Lexi begs Ben to let her see Jay at the hospital, will Ben agree to let her go?

Keanu meddles with Sharon’s business (Credit: BBC)

Keanu meddles

Tonight, Keanu tells Karen that he’s ready to put his plan into action before asking Sharon if he can take Albie somewhere before she moves away with him.

Dorian soon turns up and threatens Sharon if she doesn’t pay him the money she owes him.

Sharon stands up to Dorian but things turn bitter once Keanu arrives and makes things worse. With Sharon furious with Keanu, is his plan in jeopardy?

Rocky’s in a mess (Credit: BBC)

Rocky struggles

Rocky confesses to Harvey that he’s taken a loan from Nish but can’t pay it back.

Harvey then suggests asking Nish for lower repayments but Nish tells Rocky that this will have large consequences. But, can Rocky get himself out of this mess?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

