Latest EastEnders spoilers can reveal that, as she prepares to throw a massive Halloween party in The Vic, Linda Carter gets a nasty shock. This comes amid tension for George and Linda, after his recent misbehaviour is uncovered.

But what nasty surprise awaits Linda as the party gets underway? Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

As they prepare for Halloween, Linda grows suspicious of George (Credit: BBC)

Linda stumbles across George’s big secret

It’s Halloween in Walford and Linda has big party plans for The Vic. However, Elaine worries that nobody will be in the mood to celebrate, due to Jay’s accident.

The atmosphere continues to worsen when Linda realises that George is hiding something from Elaine. When her mum overhears the pair arguing, she demands to know what’s going on.

George is forced to tell Elaine that he paid half of the bar sale out to Cindy. Elaine is furious and hurt by his actions.

Later, after a heart-to-heart with Linda, Elaine agrees to hear George out. As he explains his reasons, it seems as though the situation has been defused.

Linda manages to talk Elaine round – but there’s still a nasty surprise in store (Credit: BBC)

Linda gets a terrible shock

Afterwards, Elaine gets to work starting the party, aware that Halloween was one of Mick and Linda’s big traditions.

But, as Linda puts Ollie to sleep upstairs, she goes into the kitchen and gets a massive shock.

As Linda is left reeling from her Halloween surprise, the party continues downstairs in The Vic, with George and the punters unaware of what is unfolding in the kitchen.

Later in the week, the Knight family try to support Linda following the events of Halloween. But what – or who – is waiting for Linda on Halloween night?

