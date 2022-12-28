EastEnders spoilers tonight: Scarlett in firing line as Christmas horror emerges

EastEnders spoilers tonight have revealed that the residents of Walford will learn the truth about what happened on Christmas.

As shockwaves reverberate around the Square, Scarlett finds herself on the receiving end of one neighbour’s rage.

But who?

And, in other EastEnders spoilers tonight, Sam tries to get to the bottom of what has happened.

Elsewhere, Zack melts Whitney’s heart with a kind gesture.

Meanwhile, Freddie finds himself double-booked.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for tonight’s episode below.

With news of Mick’s death spreading, Ricky and Sam try to come to terms with recent revelations (Credit: BBC)

The truth is out – and Scarlett is in the firing line

As the week continues, the residents of Walford have learned of the events of Christmas Day.

Mick is missing at sea, and Janine arrested for his murder.

With the news out, Mick and Janine’s friends and neighbours attempt to come to terms with the news.

And, as the gossip continues to spread, Scarlett finds catches the wrath of an angry resident.

Sam investigates Keanu

Meanwhile, Sam remains suspicious over Keanu’s comings and goings throughout the Square.

She is determined to find out what he is after with Phil.

In an attempt to uncover what he’s up to, Sam follows Keanu’s movements throughout the day.

She is shocked by what she finds.

But what does Sam discover?

Sam is determined to get to the bottom of Keanu’s dealings with Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Zack tries to cheer Whitney up

Elsewhere, Whitney is reeling from the news of Mick’s apparent death and Janine’s arrest.

Zack decides to lift her spirits with a nice gesture and a cooked dinner.

In doing so, he melts Whitney’s heart.

Freddie double-books himself

Meanwhile, Freddie agrees to spend a night playing board games with Jean.

Unfortunately, Bobby approaches him with a dilemma.

Bobby has managed to get them both tickets for a sold-out night at an underground rave in Hackney.

Where do Freddie’s loyalties lie?

