EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey trapped as Lily goes into labour

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, September 5), Stacey’s trapped in the kitchen by Theo as Lily goes into labour.

As Theo traps Stacey, Jean tries to help Lily through her labour alone.

But, can Stacey escape from Theo’s clutches and help Lily in EastEnders spoilers?

Can Stacey escape? (Credit: BBC)

Stacey trapped as Lily goes into labour

Last night (Monday, September 4), Theo confessed his true identity as Stacey’s stalker.

Stacey was stunned as Theo explained that speaking to her online had helped him have the courage to form a connection with her.

Meanwhile, Eve and Martin had found out that Theo had driven another woman to her death by stalking her too.

Tonight, Stacey remains trapped in the kitchen by Theo as Lily goes into labour, leaving Jean to help support Lily alone. But, can Stacey escape and help her daughter?

Lexi gets ready for school (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben supports Lexi

Ben goes to the pub to drown his sorrows but heads back home to be with Lexi after Callum’s encouragement.

With this, Ben chats to Lexi and asks her to be honest about how she’s feeling as she gets excited about starting secondary school.

Callum worries about how Ben’s coping but Ben ensures him that he’s fine. But, is he?

Ricky changes his name (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ricky makes a big decision

Tonight, Jack’s touched by Ricky’s decision to change his last name from Mitchell to Branning.

But, does this mean that he’s truly cut ties with his mum for good?

Ian’s keen to secure his business empire again (Credit: BBC)

Ian talks business with Nish

Ian tells Cindy that he’ll sort her out with a new business to impress Gina and Anna.

Later on, Peter encourages Ian to make things right with Kathy but Rocky has his doubts.

Keen to secure his business empire again, Ian looks for investment from Nish as he sets up a meeting with him. But, will Nish agree to give Ian what he wants?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

