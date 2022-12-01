EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sonia left heartbroken as she finds out Dot has died

In EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Thursday, December 1 2022) it has been revealed that Sonia learns about Dot’s death.

Meanwhile Janine continues to worry about Mick and Linda.

All this and more in tonight’s double bill of EastEnders.

Sonia tries to reassure Janine (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Janine receives a devastating blow

Janine’s paranoia about Mick and Linda festers and when Sonia catches her spying on them, she tells her it’s all in her mind.

Meanwhile Linda prepares for her date with Karl but confides in Mick about her concern.

At Walford East, the date gets off to a great start but things take a turn when Mick and Janine arrive.

Janine suspects that Mick knew Linda would be here for her date.

Karl asks Linda who Mick is.

Later Janine fumes to Sonia and Mick but Sonia assures her that Mick loves her.

As everyone later gathers for the Christmas lights party at The Vic, Janine is determined to cement herself into Mick’s life, but soon gets a devastating blow.

Sonia gets a heartbreaking phone call (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia learns Dot has died

Meanwhile Sonia’s phone dies as she’s about to take an important phone call.

Later Sonia receives a devastating phone call – Dot has died.

Alfie comes up with a plan (Credit: BBC)

Alfie has an idea

With Phil’s money on his mind, Alfie tells Tommy he can’t help with a school fundraiser.

But when he sees how upset his son is, he changes his mind.

After overhearing a conversation between Karen and Mack, Alfie has an idea and tells Kat the news.

Alfie promises it’s genuine and has nothing to do with Phil’s money.

Kat is impressed as Alfie rallies volunteers for his fundraising idea. This gives Alfie a glimmer of hope for their future.

Nish starts to become suspicious of Suki (Credit: BBC)

Nish is suspicious about Suki’s behaviour

Meanwhile Nish picks up on Suki avoiding him and later tells her he’s arranged for them to go away on a business trip.

Suki quickly declines the offer leaving Nish even more suspicious.

Denise steps in to help Jack (Credit: BBC)

Jack tries to reach out to Amy

Jack reaches out to Amy but when his mission fails, Denise steps into help.

Soon Amy comes around to Jack.

