EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lily’s baby daddy revealed

In EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, January 4 2023) Stacey finally gets some answers.

Meanwhile Phil and Keanu hear a gunshot, and Billy makes a decision.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

Lily is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lily’s baby daddy revealed

Recently Stacey discovered that her 12-year old daughter Lily is pregnant.

Stacey was horrified by the news and had to tell Lily.

When Lily found out, she broke down in tears, clearly scared.

Due to Lily’s age the police and social services have got involved to try and find out who the dad is.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, January 4 2023) was questioned to see if she had been abused.

But tonight Lily tells Stacey the truth…

Sam tells Phil to give Keeble what she wants (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: A gunshot is fired

As Kat and Tommy remain in the warehouse, Phil is desperately trying to figure out what to do.

Sam advises him to give Keeble what she wants, but he thinks she’ll kill them anyway.

Kat tries to break Keeble and it’s clear she’s on edge.

Meanwhile in the Square, Sharon begs Keanu to stay hidden. However he’s determined to help find Kat and Tommy.

Back at the warehouse, it looks like Kat is getting through to Keeble, but she soon flips.

Phil reluctantly allows Keanu to go with him as back up.

As they storm the warehouse, they hear a gunshot go off. Has someone been shot?

What will Billy do? (Credit: BBC)

Billy makes a decision

Meanwhile Billy faces up to the reality that he’s going down for life.

He soon makes a big decision.

Who was responsible for the carbon monoxide leak? (Credit: BBC)

Suki and Nish make a discovery

Nish is furious with Harvey and rants about him.

Meanwhile Suki takes a call from the Health and Safety investigator – they know who is at fault for the boiler.

Jean and Harvey are having a conversations when the Panesars turn up.

Who was to blame for the carbon monoxide leak at the Slaters’ house?

