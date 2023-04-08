EastEnders SPOILERS: Stacey Slater forced upon by loan shark Shiv?

EastEnders favourite Stacey Slater is going to be left in a terrifying situation next week. The baps seller is drowning in debt after a string of bad luck.

The cost of living crisis has hit her hard and now with her pregnant 12 year old daughter needed more and more things, Stacey’s desperate. Viewers know she recently took a loan out from a loan shark.

Stacey is left in danger next week on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

But loan shark Shiv has proven to be more of a problem than Stacey realised. After she tried to pay one instalment early, he demanded more. And then even more after that – warning her he was a loan shark not a bank.

Now he’s going to sink to new lows and Stacey will be in real danger. Already aware that Shiv will resort to violence to get what he wants, Stacey is terrified when she finds him in her kitchen.

Demanding cash that Stacey just doesn’t have, he makes a chilling offer. He tells her she could sleep with him to repay part of her debt, leaving her horrified.

But alone and trapped with violent Shiv, Stacey is in real danger. But fortunately Eve Unwin arrives at the right moment to stop Shiv.

Shiv has already broken into Stacey’s house in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey Slater in danger

Launching an attack on Shiv, she beats him back and humiliates him. But Shiv is furious and warns Stacey that she needs to clear her debt within 24 hours. Or else.

Desperate to have this cloud lifted, Stacey turns to Kat and Phil hoping to borrow enough money to pay her debts. But with Stacey having rejected Kat’s help before – repeatedly – will Kat forgive her? Or will she leave Stacey to fight her own battles?

Later as the Slaters are distracted by Lily’s gender reveal bash, Stacey quietly leaves. She heads to the Arches to meet Shiv.

But does she have the cash to pay him off? Or will she be forced to sleep with him to clear her debts? And is this start of a harrowing ordeal for Stacey?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

