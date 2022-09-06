EastEnders spoilers: Sharon sets out to stop Phil and Kat’s wedding?

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal Sharon’s attempt to win back Phil on day of his and Kat’s wedding.

With her feelings for Phil making a comeback, she sets out to get her man back.

But will Sharon stop the wedding in EastEnders spoilers?

Sharon tries to win back Phil (Credit: BBC)

Phil’s reminded of what he once had

Sharon realised that she still has feelings for Phil after spending time with her date, Matt.

Now, she wants to win her man back in a desperate attempt to stop him from marrying Kat.

On the day of the wedding, Sharon goes to find Phil and convince him to call the wedding off.

With Zack’s support, Sharon plucks up the courage to hand Phil and old photo of them both together.

She tries to make Phil remember the good times they had.

Her plan fails and he tells her that he’s going through with the wedding.

Kat gets the wrong end of the stick (Credit: ITV)

Kat gets the wrong idea in EastEnders spoilers

Zack creates a messy situation as he mishears a conversation and thinks that Phil’s chosen Sharon over Kat.

Kat finds out and has it out with Phil.

Phil tells her that she has the wrong idea and that he turned Sharon down.

He’s going through with the wedding because he loves Kat.

Kat is fuming that Sharon could try and stop them from getting hitched and goes to confront her.

As they row, Kat tells Sharon to stay away from them both.

However, she doesn’t listen to Kat’s warning.

Sharon makes a last attempt to woo Phil (Credit: BBC)

Sharon makes one last attempt

At The Vic, Sharon celebrates being free from Phil but gains some intel that Kat hasn’t arrived at the wedding yet.

With the bride nowhere to be seen, Sharon uses this time to her advantage.

She races to the church for one last attempt at winning round Phil.

She should be the one marrying him, not Kat.

Will Phil listen to his ex, or will he go ahead with the marriage?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Sharon win Phil back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!